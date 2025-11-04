- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
77
盈利交易:
39 (50.64%)
亏损交易:
38 (49.35%)
最好交易:
10.98 AUD
最差交易:
-8.11 AUD
毛利:
390.52 AUD (2 558 680 pips)
毛利亏损:
-283.09 AUD (1 859 539 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (41.15 AUD)
最大连续盈利:
41.15 AUD (4)
夏普比率:
0.17
交易活动:
6.66%
最大入金加载:
80.92%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
2.59
长期交易:
1 (1.30%)
短期交易:
76 (98.70%)
利润因子:
1.38
预期回报:
1.40 AUD
平均利润:
10.01 AUD
平均损失:
-7.45 AUD
最大连续失误:
4 (-30.22 AUD)
最大连续亏损:
-30.22 AUD (4)
每月增长:
-3.58%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
15.21 AUD
最大值:
41.43 AUD (5.65%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.65% (41.43 AUD)
净值:
1.81% (12.61 AUD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|77
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD
|82
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD
|699K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +10.98 AUD
最差交易: -8 AUD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +41.15 AUD
最大连续亏损: -30.22 AUD
BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)
This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.
✅ Key Highlights:
-
Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid
-
Stable risk management with fixed stop loss
-
Works with as little as $300 balance
-
Adapted for scalping conditions
-
Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality
This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.
🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA
