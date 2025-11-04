信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA
Hossein Davarynejad

BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA

Hossein Davarynejad
0条评论
可靠性
9
2 / 875 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 18%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
77
盈利交易:
39 (50.64%)
亏损交易:
38 (49.35%)
最好交易:
10.98 AUD
最差交易:
-8.11 AUD
毛利:
390.52 AUD (2 558 680 pips)
毛利亏损:
-283.09 AUD (1 859 539 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (41.15 AUD)
最大连续盈利:
41.15 AUD (4)
夏普比率:
0.17
交易活动:
6.66%
最大入金加载:
80.92%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
2.59
长期交易:
1 (1.30%)
短期交易:
76 (98.70%)
利润因子:
1.38
预期回报:
1.40 AUD
平均利润:
10.01 AUD
平均损失:
-7.45 AUD
最大连续失误:
4 (-30.22 AUD)
最大连续亏损:
-30.22 AUD (4)
每月增长:
-3.58%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
15.21 AUD
最大值:
41.43 AUD (5.65%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.65% (41.43 AUD)
净值:
1.81% (12.61 AUD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 77
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD 82
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 699K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +10.98 AUD
最差交易: -8 AUD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +41.15 AUD
最大连续亏损: -30.22 AUD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsAU-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 30
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.80 × 192
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $300 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


没有评论
2025.11.14 21:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 19:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 19:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA
每月30 USD
18%
2
875
USD
707
AUD
9
97%
77
50%
7%
1.37
1.40
AUD
6%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载