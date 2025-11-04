SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA
Hossein Davarynejad

BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA

Hossein Davarynejad
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
9 semanas
2 / 881 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 20%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
78
Negociações com lucro:
40 (51.28%)
Negociações com perda:
38 (48.72%)
Melhor negociação:
10.98 AUD
Pior negociação:
-8.11 AUD
Lucro bruto:
400.28 AUD (2 624 280 pips)
Perda bruta:
-283.09 AUD (1 859 539 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (41.15 AUD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
41.15 AUD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.18
Atividade de negociação:
6.66%
Depósito máximo carregado:
80.92%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
1 hora
Fator de recuperação:
2.83
Negociações longas:
1 (1.28%)
Negociações curtas:
77 (98.72%)
Fator de lucro:
1.41
Valor esperado:
1.50 AUD
Lucro médio:
10.01 AUD
Perda média:
-7.45 AUD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-30.22 AUD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-30.22 AUD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
-1.21%
Algotrading:
97%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
15.21 AUD
Máximo:
41.43 AUD (5.65%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.65% (41.43 AUD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.81% (12.61 AUD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 78
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD 89
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD 765K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +10.98 AUD
Pior negociação: -8 AUD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +41.15 AUD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -30.22 AUD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsAU-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 31
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.80 × 192
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $300 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


Sem comentários
2025.11.14 21:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 19:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 19:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA
30 USD por mês
20%
2
881
USD
717
AUD
9
97%
78
51%
7%
1.41
1.50
AUD
6%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.