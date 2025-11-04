BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)



This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.

The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

✅ Key Highlights:

Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

Works with as little as $300 balance

Adapted for scalping conditions

Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA