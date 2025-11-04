SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA
Hossein Davarynejad

BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA

Hossein Davarynejad
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
2 / 883 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
75
Profit Trades:
39 (52.00%)
Loss Trades:
36 (48.00%)
Best trade:
10.98 AUD
Worst trade:
-8.11 AUD
Gross Profit:
390.52 AUD (2 558 680 pips)
Gross Loss:
-268.96 AUD (1 764 789 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (41.15 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.15 AUD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
6.66%
Max deposit load:
80.92%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.93
Long Trades:
1 (1.33%)
Short Trades:
74 (98.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
1.62 AUD
Average Profit:
10.01 AUD
Average Loss:
-7.47 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-30.22 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.22 AUD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.08%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.21 AUD
Maximal:
41.43 AUD (5.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.65% (41.43 AUD)
By Equity:
1.81% (12.61 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 75
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 93
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 794K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.98 AUD
Worst trade: -8 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.15 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.22 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 29
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.80 × 192
BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $300 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


No reviews
2025.11.14 21:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 19:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 19:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
