- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|78
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|89
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|765K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsAU-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 32
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.80 × 192
BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)
This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.
✅ Key Highlights:
-
Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid
-
Stable risk management with fixed stop loss
-
Works with as little as $300 balance
-
Adapted for scalping conditions
-
Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality
This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.
🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA
USD
AUD
AUD