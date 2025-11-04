SignaleKategorien
Hossein Davarynejad

BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA

Hossein Davarynejad
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
9 Wochen
2 / 881 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 20%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
78
Gewinntrades:
40 (51.28%)
Verlusttrades:
38 (48.72%)
Bester Trade:
10.98 AUD
Schlechtester Trade:
-8.11 AUD
Bruttoprofit:
400.28 AUD (2 624 280 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-283.09 AUD (1 859 539 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (41.15 AUD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
41.15 AUD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading-Aktivität:
6.66%
Max deposit load:
80.92%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
2.83
Long-Positionen:
1 (1.28%)
Short-Positionen:
77 (98.72%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.41
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.50 AUD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
10.01 AUD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.45 AUD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-30.22 AUD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-30.22 AUD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.82%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
15.21 AUD
Maximaler:
41.43 AUD (5.65%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.65% (41.43 AUD)
Kapital:
1.81% (12.61 AUD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 78
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 89
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 765K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +10.98 AUD
Schlechtester Trade: -8 AUD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +41.15 AUD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -30.22 AUD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsAU-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 32
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.80 × 192
BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $300 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.14 21:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 19:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 19:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
