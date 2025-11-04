SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA
Hossein Davarynejad

BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA

Hossein Davarynejad
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
9 semanas
2 / 881 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 20%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
78
Transacciones Rentables:
40 (51.28%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
38 (48.72%)
Mejor transacción:
10.98 AUD
Peor transacción:
-8.11 AUD
Beneficio Bruto:
400.28 AUD (2 624 280 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-283.09 AUD (1 859 539 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (41.15 AUD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
41.15 AUD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Actividad comercial:
6.66%
Carga máxima del depósito:
80.92%
Último trade:
12 horas
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 hora
Factor de Recuperación:
2.83
Transacciones Largas:
1 (1.28%)
Transacciones Cortas:
77 (98.72%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.41
Beneficio Esperado:
1.50 AUD
Beneficio medio:
10.01 AUD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.45 AUD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-30.22 AUD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-30.22 AUD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
-1.21%
Trading algorítmico:
97%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
15.21 AUD
Máxima:
41.43 AUD (5.65%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.65% (41.43 AUD)
De fondos:
1.81% (12.61 AUD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 78
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 89
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 765K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +10.98 AUD
Peor transacción: -8 AUD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +41.15 AUD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -30.22 AUD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsAU-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 31
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.80 × 192
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $300 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


No hay comentarios
2025.11.14 21:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 19:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 19:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA
30 USD al mes
20%
2
881
USD
717
AUD
9
97%
78
51%
7%
1.41
1.50
AUD
6%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.