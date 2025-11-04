シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA
Hossein Davarynejad

BT Bulls Xpro MT5 NOVA

Hossein Davarynejad
レビュー0件
信頼性
9週間
2 / 881 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 20%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
78
利益トレード:
40 (51.28%)
損失トレード:
38 (48.72%)
ベストトレード:
10.98 AUD
最悪のトレード:
-8.11 AUD
総利益:
400.28 AUD (2 624 280 pips)
総損失:
-283.09 AUD (1 859 539 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
4 (41.15 AUD)
最大連続利益:
41.15 AUD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.18
取引アクティビティ:
6.66%
最大入金額:
80.92%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
6
平均保有時間:
1 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.83
長いトレード:
1 (1.28%)
短いトレード:
77 (98.72%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.41
期待されたペイオフ:
1.50 AUD
平均利益:
10.01 AUD
平均損失:
-7.45 AUD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-30.22 AUD)
最大連続損失:
-30.22 AUD (4)
月間成長:
-1.21%
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
15.21 AUD
最大の:
41.43 AUD (5.65%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.65% (41.43 AUD)
エクイティによる:
1.81% (12.61 AUD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD 78
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD 89
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD 765K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +10.98 AUD
最悪のトレード: -8 AUD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +41.15 AUD
最大連続損失: -30.22 AUD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsAU-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 31
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.80 × 192
BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $300 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


レビューなし
2025.11.14 21:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 19:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 19:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
