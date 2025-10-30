SinyallerBölümler
Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino

Aurevia

Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
10
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (60.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (40.00%)
En iyi işlem:
12.30 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-8.55 EUR
Brüt kâr:
29.95 EUR (1 763 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-18.44 EUR (1 014 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (22.52 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
22.52 EUR (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.22
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
6 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.68
Alış işlemleri:
10 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.62
Beklenen getiri:
1.15 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
4.99 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-4.61 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-16.86 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-16.86 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
1.15%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.14 EUR
Maksimum:
16.86 EUR (1.64%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 13
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 749
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +12.30 EUR
En kötü işlem: -9 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +22.52 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -16.86 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
8.07 × 30
VantageInternational-Live 13
8.36 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.33 × 107
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.38 × 104
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
Exness-MT5Real38
17.40 × 123
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
23.27 × 96
Aurevia is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for long-term stability and consistent growth.
It combines strict risk control with advanced signal filtering to trade Gold (XAUUSD) efficiently under real market conditions.

Core characteristics
• Operates on the H1 timeframe.
• Trades XAUUSD only.
• Seeks small, consistent profits with limited exposure.
• Typical win rate 70–75 percent.
• Profit factor 2.5–2.8 based on historical data.
• Monthly gain range 8–15 percent.
• Maximum drawdown under 10 percent in live testing.

Technical requirements
• Account type: Hedging.
• Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.
• Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage).
• Recommended deposit: $1,000 or more.
• Lot size: 0.02 per $1,000 balance.
• Price format: 2-decimal quotation for Gold. Aurevia is not compatible with brokers offering 3-decimal XAUUSD pricing.
• Execution: ECN, RAW, or LOW spread type.
• VPS required for 24/7 operation.

Recommended brokers
IC Markets and IC Trading, or any broker providing ECN/RAW/LOW spread accounts with 2-decimal Gold pricing.

Summary
Aurevia trades with discipline and clarity. It focuses on steady performance rather than aggressive risk.
Each entry is based on multi-factor analysis of momentum, volatility, and reversal patterns, allowing it to adapt to both trending and consolidating markets.

For copy traders, Aurevia offers a practical balance of safety and profitability.
Follow it to mirror a strategy built on precision, transparency, and sustainable growth.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.30 13:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 13:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
