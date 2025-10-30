- Croissance
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.07 × 30
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|8.36 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.33 × 107
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.38 × 104
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|17.40 × 123
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|23.27 × 96
Aurevia is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for long-term stability and consistent growth.
It combines strict risk control with advanced signal filtering to trade Gold (XAUUSD) efficiently under real market conditions.
Core characteristics
• Operates on the H1 timeframe.
• Trades XAUUSD only.
• Seeks small, consistent profits with limited exposure.
• Typical win rate 70–75 percent.
• Profit factor 2.5–2.8 based on historical data.
• Monthly gain range 8–15 percent.
• Maximum drawdown under 10 percent in live testing.
Technical requirements
• Account type: Hedging.
• Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.
• Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage).
• Recommended deposit: $1,000 or more.
• Lot size: 0.02 per $1,000 balance.
• Price format: 2-decimal quotation for Gold. Aurevia is not compatible with brokers offering 3-decimal XAUUSD pricing.
• Execution: ECN, RAW, or LOW spread type.
• VPS required for 24/7 operation.
Recommended brokers
IC Markets and IC Trading, or any broker providing ECN/RAW/LOW spread accounts with 2-decimal Gold pricing.
Summary
Aurevia trades with discipline and clarity. It focuses on steady performance rather than aggressive risk.
Each entry is based on multi-factor analysis of momentum, volatility, and reversal patterns, allowing it to adapt to both trending and consolidating markets.
For copy traders, Aurevia offers a practical balance of safety and profitability.
Follow it to mirror a strategy built on precision, transparency, and sustainable growth.