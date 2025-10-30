SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Aurevia
Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino

Aurevia

Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
10
Bénéfice trades:
6 (60.00%)
Perte trades:
4 (40.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
12.30 EUR
Pire transaction:
-8.55 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
29.95 EUR (1 763 pips)
Perte brute:
-18.44 EUR (1 014 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (22.52 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
22.52 EUR (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.22
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
13 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.68
Longs trades:
10 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.62
Rendement attendu:
1.15 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
4.99 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-4.61 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-16.86 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-16.86 EUR (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.14 EUR
Maximal:
16.86 EUR (1.64%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 13
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 749
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +12.30 EUR
Pire transaction: -9 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +22.52 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -16.86 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
8.07 × 30
VantageInternational-Live 13
8.36 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.33 × 107
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.38 × 104
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
Exness-MT5Real38
17.40 × 123
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
23.27 × 96
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Aurevia is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for long-term stability and consistent growth.
It combines strict risk control with advanced signal filtering to trade Gold (XAUUSD) efficiently under real market conditions.

Core characteristics
• Operates on the H1 timeframe.
• Trades XAUUSD only.
• Seeks small, consistent profits with limited exposure.
• Typical win rate 70–75 percent.
• Profit factor 2.5–2.8 based on historical data.
• Monthly gain range 8–15 percent.
• Maximum drawdown under 10 percent in live testing.

Technical requirements
• Account type: Hedging.
• Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.
• Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage).
• Recommended deposit: $1,000 or more.
• Lot size: 0.02 per $1,000 balance.
• Price format: 2-decimal quotation for Gold. Aurevia is not compatible with brokers offering 3-decimal XAUUSD pricing.
• Execution: ECN, RAW, or LOW spread type.
• VPS required for 24/7 operation.

Recommended brokers
IC Markets and IC Trading, or any broker providing ECN/RAW/LOW spread accounts with 2-decimal Gold pricing.

Summary
Aurevia trades with discipline and clarity. It focuses on steady performance rather than aggressive risk.
Each entry is based on multi-factor analysis of momentum, volatility, and reversal patterns, allowing it to adapt to both trending and consolidating markets.

For copy traders, Aurevia offers a practical balance of safety and profitability.
Follow it to mirror a strategy built on precision, transparency, and sustainable growth.


Aucun avis
2025.10.30 13:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 13:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire