Aurevia is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for long-term stability and consistent growth.

It combines strict risk control with advanced signal filtering to trade Gold (XAUUSD) efficiently under real market conditions.

Core characteristics

• Operates on the H1 timeframe.

• Trades XAUUSD only.

• Seeks small, consistent profits with limited exposure.

• Typical win rate 70–75 percent.

• Profit factor 2.5–2.8 based on historical data.

• Monthly gain range 8–15 percent.

• Maximum drawdown under 10 percent in live testing.

Technical requirements

• Account type: Hedging.

• Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.

• Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage).

• Recommended deposit: $1,000 or more.

• Lot size: 0.02 per $1,000 balance.

• Price format: 2-decimal quotation for Gold. Aurevia is not compatible with brokers offering 3-decimal XAUUSD pricing.

• Execution: ECN, RAW, or LOW spread type.

• VPS required for 24/7 operation. Recommended VPS FXVM.

Recommended brokers

IC Trading, or any broker providing ECN/RAW/LOW spread accounts with 2-decimal Gold pricing.

Summary

Aurevia trades with discipline and clarity. It focuses on steady performance rather than aggressive risk.

Each entry is based on multi-factor analysis of momentum, volatility, and reversal patterns, allowing it to adapt to both trending and consolidating markets.

For copy traders, Aurevia offers a practical balance of safety and profitability.

Follow it to mirror a strategy built on precision, transparency, and sustainable growth.