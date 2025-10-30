SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Aurevia XAUUSD
Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino

Aurevia XAUUSD

Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
98
Profit Trades:
77 (78.57%)
Loss Trades:
21 (21.43%)
Best trade:
22.31 EUR
Worst trade:
-13.38 EUR
Gross Profit:
268.95 EUR (13 555 pips)
Gross Loss:
-78.39 EUR (3 324 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (48.37 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.00 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
0.87%
Max deposit load:
10.61%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.15
Long Trades:
93 (94.90%)
Short Trades:
5 (5.10%)
Profit Factor:
3.43
Expected Payoff:
1.94 EUR
Average Profit:
3.49 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.73 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.86 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.27 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
12.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.14 EUR
Maximal:
23.37 EUR (1.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.99% (23.47 EUR)
By Equity:
7.53% (85.40 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 98
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 217
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.31 EUR
Worst trade: -13 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.37 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.86 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Aurevia is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for long-term stability and consistent growth.
It combines strict risk control with advanced signal filtering to trade Gold (XAUUSD) efficiently under real market conditions.

Core characteristics
• Operates on the H1 timeframe.
• Trades XAUUSD only.
• Seeks small, consistent profits with limited exposure.
• Typical win rate 70–75 percent.
• Profit factor 2.5–2.8 based on historical data.
• Monthly gain range 8–15 percent.
• Maximum drawdown under 10 percent in live testing.

Technical requirements
• Account type: Hedging.
• Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.
• Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage).
• Recommended deposit: $1,000 or more.
• Lot size: 0.02 per $1,000 balance.
• Price format: 2-decimal quotation for Gold. Aurevia is not compatible with brokers offering 3-decimal XAUUSD pricing.
• Execution: ECN, RAW, or LOW spread type.
• VPS required for 24/7 operation. Recommended VPS FXVM.

Recommended brokers
IC Trading, or any broker providing ECN/RAW/LOW spread accounts with 2-decimal Gold pricing.

Summary
Aurevia trades with discipline and clarity. It focuses on steady performance rather than aggressive risk.
Each entry is based on multi-factor analysis of momentum, volatility, and reversal patterns, allowing it to adapt to both trending and consolidating markets.

For copy traders, Aurevia offers a practical balance of safety and profitability.
Follow it to mirror a strategy built on precision, transparency, and sustainable growth.


No reviews
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 23:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
