Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino

Aurevia

Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
10
Profit Trade:
6 (60.00%)
Loss Trade:
4 (40.00%)
Best Trade:
12.30 EUR
Worst Trade:
-8.55 EUR
Profitto lordo:
29.95 EUR (1 763 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-18.44 EUR (1 014 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (22.52 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
22.52 EUR (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
6 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.68
Long Trade:
10 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.62
Profitto previsto:
1.15 EUR
Profitto medio:
4.99 EUR
Perdita media:
-4.61 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-16.86 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-16.86 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
1.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.14 EUR
Massimale:
16.86 EUR (1.64%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 13
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 749
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +12.30 EUR
Worst Trade: -9 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +22.52 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -16.86 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
8.07 × 30
VantageInternational-Live 13
8.36 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.33 × 107
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.38 × 104
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
Exness-MT5Real38
17.40 × 123
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
23.27 × 96
Aurevia is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for long-term stability and consistent growth.
It combines strict risk control with advanced signal filtering to trade Gold (XAUUSD) efficiently under real market conditions.

Core characteristics
• Operates on the H1 timeframe.
• Trades XAUUSD only.
• Seeks small, consistent profits with limited exposure.
• Typical win rate 70–75 percent.
• Profit factor 2.5–2.8 based on historical data.
• Monthly gain range 8–15 percent.
• Maximum drawdown under 10 percent in live testing.

Technical requirements
• Account type: Hedging.
• Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.
• Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage).
• Recommended deposit: $1,000 or more.
• Lot size: 0.02 per $1,000 balance.
• Price format: 2-decimal quotation for Gold. Aurevia is not compatible with brokers offering 3-decimal XAUUSD pricing.
• Execution: ECN, RAW, or LOW spread type.
• VPS required for 24/7 operation.

Recommended brokers
IC Markets and IC Trading, or any broker providing ECN/RAW/LOW spread accounts with 2-decimal Gold pricing.

Summary
Aurevia trades with discipline and clarity. It focuses on steady performance rather than aggressive risk.
Each entry is based on multi-factor analysis of momentum, volatility, and reversal patterns, allowing it to adapt to both trending and consolidating markets.

For copy traders, Aurevia offers a practical balance of safety and profitability.
Follow it to mirror a strategy built on precision, transparency, and sustainable growth.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.30 13:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 13:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
