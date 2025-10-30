- Crescita
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.07 × 30
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|8.36 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.33 × 107
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.38 × 104
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|17.40 × 123
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|23.27 × 96
Aurevia is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for long-term stability and consistent growth.
It combines strict risk control with advanced signal filtering to trade Gold (XAUUSD) efficiently under real market conditions.
Core characteristics
• Operates on the H1 timeframe.
• Trades XAUUSD only.
• Seeks small, consistent profits with limited exposure.
• Typical win rate 70–75 percent.
• Profit factor 2.5–2.8 based on historical data.
• Monthly gain range 8–15 percent.
• Maximum drawdown under 10 percent in live testing.
Technical requirements
• Account type: Hedging.
• Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.
• Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage).
• Recommended deposit: $1,000 or more.
• Lot size: 0.02 per $1,000 balance.
• Price format: 2-decimal quotation for Gold. Aurevia is not compatible with brokers offering 3-decimal XAUUSD pricing.
• Execution: ECN, RAW, or LOW spread type.
• VPS required for 24/7 operation.
Recommended brokers
IC Markets and IC Trading, or any broker providing ECN/RAW/LOW spread accounts with 2-decimal Gold pricing.
Summary
Aurevia trades with discipline and clarity. It focuses on steady performance rather than aggressive risk.
Each entry is based on multi-factor analysis of momentum, volatility, and reversal patterns, allowing it to adapt to both trending and consolidating markets.
For copy traders, Aurevia offers a practical balance of safety and profitability.
Follow it to mirror a strategy built on precision, transparency, and sustainable growth.