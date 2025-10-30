SignaleKategorien
Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino

Aurevia XAUUSD

Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
9 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 21%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
104
Gewinntrades:
81 (77.88%)
Verlusttrades:
23 (22.12%)
Bester Trade:
22.31 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-13.38 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
293.48 EUR (14 533 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-86.24 EUR (3 599 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (48.37 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
56.00 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading-Aktivität:
0.87%
Max deposit load:
10.61%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
24
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
8.87
Long-Positionen:
99 (95.19%)
Short-Positionen:
5 (4.81%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.40
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.99 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.62 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.75 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-16.86 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-23.27 EUR (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
13.43%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.14 EUR
Maximaler:
23.37 EUR (1.98%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.99% (23.47 EUR)
Kapital:
7.53% (85.40 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 104
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 236
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +22.31 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -13 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +48.37 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -16.86 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Aurevia is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for long-term stability and consistent growth.
It combines strict risk control with advanced signal filtering to trade Gold (XAUUSD) efficiently under real market conditions.

Core characteristics
• Operates on the H1 timeframe.
• Trades XAUUSD only.
• Seeks small, consistent profits with limited exposure.
• Typical win rate 70–75 percent.
• Profit factor 2.5–2.8 based on historical data.
• Monthly gain range 8–15 percent.
• Maximum drawdown under 10 percent in live testing.

Technical requirements
• Account type: Hedging.
• Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.
• Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage).
• Recommended deposit: $1,000 or more.
• Lot size: 0.02 per $1,000 balance.
• Price format: 2-decimal quotation for Gold. Aurevia is not compatible with brokers offering 3-decimal XAUUSD pricing.
• Execution: ECN, RAW, or LOW spread type.
• VPS required for 24/7 operation. Recommended VPS FXVM.

Recommended brokers
IC Trading, or any broker providing ECN/RAW/LOW spread accounts with 2-decimal Gold pricing.

Summary
Aurevia trades with discipline and clarity. It focuses on steady performance rather than aggressive risk.
Each entry is based on multi-factor analysis of momentum, volatility, and reversal patterns, allowing it to adapt to both trending and consolidating markets.

For copy traders, Aurevia offers a practical balance of safety and profitability.
Follow it to mirror a strategy built on precision, transparency, and sustainable growth.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 23:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 01:45
No swaps are charged
2025.11.28 01:45
No swaps are charged
2025.11.25 17:41 2025.11.25 17:41:29  

-Revised and improved trailing mechanisms -Improved performance

2025.11.24 23:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 22:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 22:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 20:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 20:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.17 23:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 21:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
