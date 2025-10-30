SeñalesSecciones
Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino

Aurevia XAUUSD

Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 21%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
104
Transacciones Rentables:
81 (77.88%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
23 (22.12%)
Mejor transacción:
22.31 EUR
Peor transacción:
-13.38 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
293.48 EUR (14 533 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-86.24 EUR (3 599 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (48.37 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
56.00 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.45
Actividad comercial:
0.87%
Carga máxima del depósito:
10.61%
Último trade:
23 horas
Trades a la semana:
24
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
8.87
Transacciones Largas:
99 (95.19%)
Transacciones Cortas:
5 (4.81%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.40
Beneficio Esperado:
1.99 EUR
Beneficio medio:
3.62 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-3.75 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-16.86 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-23.27 EUR (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
13.43%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.14 EUR
Máxima:
23.37 EUR (1.98%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.99% (23.47 EUR)
De fondos:
7.53% (85.40 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 104
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 236
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +22.31 EUR
Peor transacción: -13 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +48.37 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -16.86 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Aurevia is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for long-term stability and consistent growth.
It combines strict risk control with advanced signal filtering to trade Gold (XAUUSD) efficiently under real market conditions.

Core characteristics
• Operates on the H1 timeframe.
• Trades XAUUSD only.
• Seeks small, consistent profits with limited exposure.
• Typical win rate 70–75 percent.
• Profit factor 2.5–2.8 based on historical data.
• Monthly gain range 8–15 percent.
• Maximum drawdown under 10 percent in live testing.

Technical requirements
• Account type: Hedging.
• Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.
• Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage).
• Recommended deposit: $1,000 or more.
• Lot size: 0.02 per $1,000 balance.
• Price format: 2-decimal quotation for Gold. Aurevia is not compatible with brokers offering 3-decimal XAUUSD pricing.
• Execution: ECN, RAW, or LOW spread type.
• VPS required for 24/7 operation. Recommended VPS FXVM.

Recommended brokers
IC Trading, or any broker providing ECN/RAW/LOW spread accounts with 2-decimal Gold pricing.

Summary
Aurevia trades with discipline and clarity. It focuses on steady performance rather than aggressive risk.
Each entry is based on multi-factor analysis of momentum, volatility, and reversal patterns, allowing it to adapt to both trending and consolidating markets.

For copy traders, Aurevia offers a practical balance of safety and profitability.
Follow it to mirror a strategy built on precision, transparency, and sustainable growth.


