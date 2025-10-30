信号部分
Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino

Aurevia XAUUSD

Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino
可靠性
9
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 21%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
104
盈利交易:
81 (77.88%)
亏损交易:
23 (22.12%)
最好交易:
22.31 EUR
最差交易:
-13.38 EUR
毛利:
293.48 EUR (14 533 pips)
毛利亏损:
-86.24 EUR (3 599 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (48.37 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
56.00 EUR (4)
夏普比率:
0.45
交易活动:
0.87%
最大入金加载:
10.61%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
24
平均持有时间:
9 分钟
采收率:
8.87
长期交易:
99 (95.19%)
短期交易:
5 (4.81%)
利润因子:
3.40
预期回报:
1.99 EUR
平均利润:
3.62 EUR
平均损失:
-3.75 EUR
最大连续失误:
3 (-16.86 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-23.27 EUR (2)
每月增长:
13.43%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.14 EUR
最大值:
23.37 EUR (1.98%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.99% (23.47 EUR)
净值:
7.53% (85.40 EUR)

分配

  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +22.31 EUR
最差交易: -13 EUR
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +48.37 EUR
最大连续亏损: -16.86 EUR

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Aurevia is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for long-term stability and consistent growth.
It combines strict risk control with advanced signal filtering to trade Gold (XAUUSD) efficiently under real market conditions.

Core characteristics
• Operates on the H1 timeframe.
• Trades XAUUSD only.
• Seeks small, consistent profits with limited exposure.
• Typical win rate 70–75 percent.
• Profit factor 2.5–2.8 based on historical data.
• Monthly gain range 8–15 percent.
• Maximum drawdown under 10 percent in live testing.

Technical requirements
• Account type: Hedging.
• Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.
• Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage).
• Recommended deposit: $1,000 or more.
• Lot size: 0.02 per $1,000 balance.
• Price format: 2-decimal quotation for Gold. Aurevia is not compatible with brokers offering 3-decimal XAUUSD pricing.
• Execution: ECN, RAW, or LOW spread type.
• VPS required for 24/7 operation. Recommended VPS FXVM.

Recommended brokers
IC Trading, or any broker providing ECN/RAW/LOW spread accounts with 2-decimal Gold pricing.

Summary
Aurevia trades with discipline and clarity. It focuses on steady performance rather than aggressive risk.
Each entry is based on multi-factor analysis of momentum, volatility, and reversal patterns, allowing it to adapt to both trending and consolidating markets.

For copy traders, Aurevia offers a practical balance of safety and profitability.
Follow it to mirror a strategy built on precision, transparency, and sustainable growth.


2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 23:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 01:45
No swaps are charged
2025.11.28 01:45
No swaps are charged
2025.11.25 17:41 2025.11.25 17:41:29  

-Revised and improved trailing mechanisms -Improved performance

2025.11.24 23:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 22:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 22:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 20:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 20:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.17 23:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 21:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
