Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino

Aurevia XAUUSD

Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 21%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
104
Negociações com lucro:
81 (77.88%)
Negociações com perda:
23 (22.12%)
Melhor negociação:
22.31 EUR
Pior negociação:
-13.38 EUR
Lucro bruto:
293.48 EUR (14 533 pips)
Perda bruta:
-86.24 EUR (3 599 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (48.37 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
56.00 EUR (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.45
Atividade de negociação:
0.87%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.61%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
24
Tempo médio de espera:
9 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
8.87
Negociações longas:
99 (95.19%)
Negociações curtas:
5 (4.81%)
Fator de lucro:
3.40
Valor esperado:
1.99 EUR
Lucro médio:
3.62 EUR
Perda média:
-3.75 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-16.86 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-23.27 EUR (2)
Crescimento mensal:
13.43%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.14 EUR
Máximo:
23.37 EUR (1.98%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.99% (23.47 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
7.53% (85.40 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 104
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 236
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +22.31 EUR
Pior negociação: -13 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +48.37 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -16.86 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Aurevia is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for long-term stability and consistent growth.
It combines strict risk control with advanced signal filtering to trade Gold (XAUUSD) efficiently under real market conditions.

Core characteristics
• Operates on the H1 timeframe.
• Trades XAUUSD only.
• Seeks small, consistent profits with limited exposure.
• Typical win rate 70–75 percent.
• Profit factor 2.5–2.8 based on historical data.
• Monthly gain range 8–15 percent.
• Maximum drawdown under 10 percent in live testing.

Technical requirements
• Account type: Hedging.
• Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.
• Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage).
• Recommended deposit: $1,000 or more.
• Lot size: 0.02 per $1,000 balance.
• Price format: 2-decimal quotation for Gold. Aurevia is not compatible with brokers offering 3-decimal XAUUSD pricing.
• Execution: ECN, RAW, or LOW spread type.
• VPS required for 24/7 operation. Recommended VPS FXVM.

Recommended brokers
IC Trading, or any broker providing ECN/RAW/LOW spread accounts with 2-decimal Gold pricing.

Summary
Aurevia trades with discipline and clarity. It focuses on steady performance rather than aggressive risk.
Each entry is based on multi-factor analysis of momentum, volatility, and reversal patterns, allowing it to adapt to both trending and consolidating markets.

For copy traders, Aurevia offers a practical balance of safety and profitability.
Follow it to mirror a strategy built on precision, transparency, and sustainable growth.


Sem comentários
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 23:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 01:45
No swaps are charged
2025.11.28 01:45
No swaps are charged
2025.11.25 17:41 2025.11.25 17:41:29  

-Revised and improved trailing mechanisms -Improved performance

2025.11.24 23:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 22:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 22:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 20:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 20:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.17 23:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 21:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
