СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Aurevia XAUUSD
Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino

Aurevia XAUUSD

Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino
0 отзывов
Надежность
9 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 19%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
98
Прибыльных трейдов:
77 (78.57%)
Убыточных трейдов:
21 (21.43%)
Лучший трейд:
22.31 EUR
Худший трейд:
-13.38 EUR
Общая прибыль:
268.95 EUR (13 555 pips)
Общий убыток:
-78.39 EUR (3 324 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (48.37 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
56.00 EUR (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.44
Торговая активность:
0.87%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
10.61%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
18
Ср. время удержания:
9 минут
Фактор восстановления:
8.15
Длинных трейдов:
93 (94.90%)
Коротких трейдов:
5 (5.10%)
Профит фактор:
3.43
Мат. ожидание:
1.94 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
3.49 EUR
Средний убыток:
-3.73 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-16.86 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-23.27 EUR (2)
Прирост в месяц:
12.55%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.14 EUR
Максимальная:
23.37 EUR (1.98%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.99% (23.47 EUR)
По эквити:
7.53% (85.40 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 98
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 217
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +22.31 EUR
Худший трейд: -13 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +48.37 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -16.86 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Aurevia is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for long-term stability and consistent growth.
It combines strict risk control with advanced signal filtering to trade Gold (XAUUSD) efficiently under real market conditions.

Core characteristics
• Operates on the H1 timeframe.
• Trades XAUUSD only.
• Seeks small, consistent profits with limited exposure.
• Typical win rate 70–75 percent.
• Profit factor 2.5–2.8 based on historical data.
• Monthly gain range 8–15 percent.
• Maximum drawdown under 10 percent in live testing.

Technical requirements
• Account type: Hedging.
• Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.
• Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage).
• Recommended deposit: $1,000 or more.
• Lot size: 0.02 per $1,000 balance.
• Price format: 2-decimal quotation for Gold. Aurevia is not compatible with brokers offering 3-decimal XAUUSD pricing.
• Execution: ECN, RAW, or LOW spread type.
• VPS required for 24/7 operation. Recommended VPS FXVM.

Recommended brokers
IC Trading, or any broker providing ECN/RAW/LOW spread accounts with 2-decimal Gold pricing.

Summary
Aurevia trades with discipline and clarity. It focuses on steady performance rather than aggressive risk.
Each entry is based on multi-factor analysis of momentum, volatility, and reversal patterns, allowing it to adapt to both trending and consolidating markets.

For copy traders, Aurevia offers a practical balance of safety and profitability.
Follow it to mirror a strategy built on precision, transparency, and sustainable growth.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 23:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 01:45
No swaps are charged
2025.11.28 01:45
No swaps are charged
2025.11.25 17:41 2025.11.25 17:41:29  

-Revised and improved trailing mechanisms -Improved performance

2025.11.24 23:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 22:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 22:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 20:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 20:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.17 23:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 21:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Aurevia XAUUSD
30 USD в месяц
19%
0
0
USD
1.2K
EUR
9
100%
98
78%
1%
3.43
1.94
EUR
8%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.