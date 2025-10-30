시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Aurevia XAUUSD
Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino

Aurevia XAUUSD

Jeremiah Anthony Baldacchino
0 리뷰
안정성
11
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 24%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
110
이익 거래:
86 (78.18%)
손실 거래:
24 (21.82%)
최고의 거래:
22.31 EUR
최악의 거래:
-13.38 EUR
총 수익:
333.04 EUR (16 045 pips)
총 손실:
-91.69 EUR (3 782 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (48.37 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
56.00 EUR (4)
샤프 비율:
0.48
거래 활동:
0.87%
최대 입금량:
10.61%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
8 분
회복 요인:
10.33
롱(주식매수):
105 (95.45%)
숏(주식차입매도):
5 (4.55%)
수익 요인:
3.63
기대수익:
2.19 EUR
평균 이익:
3.87 EUR
평균 손실:
-3.82 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-16.86 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-23.27 EUR (2)
월별 성장률:
13.41%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.14 EUR
최대한의:
23.37 EUR (1.98%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.99% (23.47 EUR)
자본금별:
7.53% (85.40 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 110
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 275
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +22.31 EUR
최악의 거래: -13 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +48.37 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -16.86 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.76 × 102
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
Aurevia is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built for long-term stability and consistent growth.
It combines strict risk control with advanced signal filtering to trade Gold (XAUUSD) efficiently under real market conditions.

Core characteristics
• Operates on the H1 timeframe.
• Trades XAUUSD only.
• Seeks small, consistent profits with limited exposure.
• Typical win rate 70–75 percent.
• Profit factor 2.5–2.8 based on historical data.
• Monthly gain range 8–15 percent.
• Maximum drawdown under 10 percent in live testing.

Technical requirements
• Account type: Hedging.
• Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500.
• Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage).
• Recommended deposit: $1,000 or more.
• Lot size: 0.02 per $1,000 balance.
• Price format: 2-decimal quotation for Gold. Aurevia is not compatible with brokers offering 3-decimal XAUUSD pricing.
• Execution: ECN, RAW, or LOW spread type.
• VPS required for 24/7 operation. Recommended VPS FXVM.

Recommended brokers
IC Trading, or any broker providing ECN/RAW/LOW spread accounts with 2-decimal Gold pricing.

Summary
Aurevia trades with discipline and clarity. It focuses on steady performance rather than aggressive risk.
Each entry is based on multi-factor analysis of momentum, volatility, and reversal patterns, allowing it to adapt to both trending and consolidating markets.

For copy traders, Aurevia offers a practical balance of safety and profitability.
Follow it to mirror a strategy built on precision, transparency, and sustainable growth.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 09:32 2026.01.06 09:32:31  

Changed to Fixed per Balance 0.03 per $675

2026.01.05 09:34 2026.01.05 09:34:58  

Changed to Automatic Lot Calculation with a High Risk Level.

2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.02 20:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 04:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 23:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 01:45
No swaps are charged
2025.11.28 01:45
No swaps are charged
2025.11.25 17:41 2025.11.25 17:41:29  

-Revised and improved trailing mechanisms -Improved performance

2025.11.24 23:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 22:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 22:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 20:21
No swaps are charged
