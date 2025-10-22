SinyallerBölümler
Lee Minu

Msignal

Lee Minu
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
8 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 99 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 7%
HedgeHood-MT5
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
370
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
195 (52.70%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
175 (47.30%)
En iyi işlem:
197.12 USD
En kötü işlem:
-96.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
840.08 USD (17 935 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-722.13 USD (17 938 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (10.96 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
197.12 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
78.02%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.13%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
41
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.52
Alış işlemleri:
173 (46.76%)
Satış işlemleri:
197 (53.24%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.16
Beklenen getiri:
0.32 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.31 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.13 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-192.66 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-192.66 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
6.70%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
220.88 USD
Maksimum:
228.64 USD (31.64%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
12.71% (213.28 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.04% (0.69 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 335
AUDUSD.r 35
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD.r -10
AUDUSD.r 128
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD.r -2
AUDUSD.r -1
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +197.12 USD
En kötü işlem: -96 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10.96 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -192.66 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HedgeHood-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

M-Signal EA is an automated trading program that trades EURUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs 24 hours a day.

Optimized for loss recovery by leveraging the advantages of the Martingale strategy, this EA combines 6 technical indicators at each martingale level to determine precise entry points. Each martingale stage is equipped with optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels for strategic position management.

The system is specifically designed to generate small but consistent profits, making it ideal for traders seeking stable and steady returns.

Customizable Settings:

  • Initial martingale lot size
  • Maximum martingale levels

Users have full control over risk parameters to match their trading preferences and account size.

For detailed information about recommended capital requirements for each martingale level, please search for "M-Signal" on YouTube and feel free to contact us with any questions.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.22 09:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.