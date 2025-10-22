SignalsSections
Lee Minu

Msignal

Lee Minu
0 reviews
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 -57%
HedgeHood-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
789
Profit Trades:
408 (51.71%)
Loss Trades:
381 (48.29%)
Best trade:
217.60 USD
Worst trade:
-258.56 USD
Gross Profit:
4 296.33 USD (57 121 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 282.84 USD (61 623 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (109.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
430.08 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
52.92%
Max deposit load:
72.10%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.81
Long Trades:
430 (54.50%)
Short Trades:
359 (45.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-1.25 USD
Average Profit:
10.53 USD
Average Loss:
-13.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-192.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-474.88 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-61.83%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
994.71 USD
Maximal:
1 225.40 USD (129.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.64% (1 225.10 USD)
By Equity:
21.12% (294.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 519
USDJPY.r 187
XAUUSD.r 47
AUDUSD.r 36
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.r -38
USDJPY.r -856
XAUUSD.r -220
AUDUSD.r 127
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.r 3
USDJPY.r -5.3K
XAUUSD.r 876
AUDUSD.r -102
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +217.60 USD
Worst trade: -259 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -192.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HedgeHood-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

M-Signal EA is an automated trading program that trades EURUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs 24 hours a day.

Optimized for loss recovery by leveraging the advantages of the Martingale strategy, this EA combines 6 technical indicators at each martingale level to determine precise entry points. Each martingale stage is equipped with optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels for strategic position management.

The system is specifically designed to generate small but consistent profits, making it ideal for traders seeking stable and steady returns.

Customizable Settings:

  • Initial martingale lot size
  • Maximum martingale levels

Users have full control over risk parameters to match their trading preferences and account size.

For detailed information about recommended capital requirements for each martingale level, please search for "M-Signal" on YouTube and feel free to contact us with any questions.


