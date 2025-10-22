信号部分
Lee Minu

Msignal

Lee Minu
增长自 2025 -57%
HedgeHood-MT5
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
789
盈利交易:
408 (51.71%)
亏损交易:
381 (48.29%)
最好交易:
217.60 USD
最差交易:
-258.56 USD
毛利:
4 296.33 USD (57 121 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5 282.84 USD (61 623 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (109.21 USD)
最大连续盈利:
430.08 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.01
交易活动:
52.92%
最大入金加载:
72.10%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
39
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
-0.81
长期交易:
430 (54.50%)
短期交易:
359 (45.50%)
利润因子:
0.81
预期回报:
-1.25 USD
平均利润:
10.53 USD
平均损失:
-13.87 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-192.66 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-474.88 USD (4)
每月增长:
-61.83%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
83%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
994.71 USD
最大值:
1 225.40 USD (129.61%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
62.64% (1 225.10 USD)
净值:
21.12% (294.17 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 519
USDJPY.r 187
XAUUSD.r 47
AUDUSD.r 36
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD.r -38
USDJPY.r -856
XAUUSD.r -220
AUDUSD.r 127
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD.r 3
USDJPY.r -5.3K
XAUUSD.r 876
AUDUSD.r -102
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +217.60 USD
最差交易: -259 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +109.21 USD
最大连续亏损: -192.66 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 HedgeHood-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

M-Signal EA is an automated trading program that trades EURUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs 24 hours a day.

Optimized for loss recovery by leveraging the advantages of the Martingale strategy, this EA combines 6 technical indicators at each martingale level to determine precise entry points. Each martingale stage is equipped with optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels for strategic position management.

The system is specifically designed to generate small but consistent profits, making it ideal for traders seeking stable and steady returns.

Customizable Settings:

  • Initial martingale lot size
  • Maximum martingale levels

Users have full control over risk parameters to match their trading preferences and account size.

For detailed information about recommended capital requirements for each martingale level, please search for "M-Signal" on YouTube and feel free to contact us with any questions.


2025.12.22 13:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 09:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.11 09:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 08:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.99% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 10:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 09:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1% of days out of 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 10:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 15:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 02:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 21:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 00:21
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 11:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 08:59
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.75% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 17:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 09:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 04:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 10:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 22:21
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
