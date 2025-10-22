- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.r
|519
|USDJPY.r
|187
|XAUUSD.r
|47
|AUDUSD.r
|36
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD.r
|-38
|USDJPY.r
|-856
|XAUUSD.r
|-220
|AUDUSD.r
|127
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD.r
|3
|USDJPY.r
|-5.3K
|XAUUSD.r
|876
|AUDUSD.r
|-102
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 HedgeHood-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
M-Signal EA is an automated trading program that trades EURUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs 24 hours a day.
Optimized for loss recovery by leveraging the advantages of the Martingale strategy, this EA combines 6 technical indicators at each martingale level to determine precise entry points. Each martingale stage is equipped with optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels for strategic position management.
The system is specifically designed to generate small but consistent profits, making it ideal for traders seeking stable and steady returns.
Customizable Settings:
- Initial martingale lot size
- Maximum martingale levels
Users have full control over risk parameters to match their trading preferences and account size.
For detailed information about recommended capital requirements for each martingale level, please search for "M-Signal" on YouTube and feel free to contact us with any questions.
