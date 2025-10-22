SeñalesSecciones
Lee Minu

Msignal

Lee Minu
0 comentarios
17 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 99 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -57%
HedgeHood-MT5
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
789
Transacciones Rentables:
408 (51.71%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
381 (48.29%)
Mejor transacción:
217.60 USD
Peor transacción:
-258.56 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 296.33 USD (57 121 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-5 282.84 USD (61 623 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (109.21 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
430.08 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Actividad comercial:
52.92%
Carga máxima del depósito:
72.10%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
39
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.81
Transacciones Largas:
430 (54.50%)
Transacciones Cortas:
359 (45.50%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.81
Beneficio Esperado:
-1.25 USD
Beneficio medio:
10.53 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-13.87 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-192.66 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-474.88 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
-61.83%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
83%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
994.71 USD
Máxima:
1 225.40 USD (129.61%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
62.64% (1 225.10 USD)
De fondos:
21.12% (294.17 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 519
USDJPY.r 187
XAUUSD.r 47
AUDUSD.r 36
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD.r -38
USDJPY.r -856
XAUUSD.r -220
AUDUSD.r 127
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD.r 3
USDJPY.r -5.3K
XAUUSD.r 876
AUDUSD.r -102
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "HedgeHood-MT5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

M-Signal EA is an automated trading program that trades EURUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs 24 hours a day.

Optimized for loss recovery by leveraging the advantages of the Martingale strategy, this EA combines 6 technical indicators at each martingale level to determine precise entry points. Each martingale stage is equipped with optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels for strategic position management.

The system is specifically designed to generate small but consistent profits, making it ideal for traders seeking stable and steady returns.

Customizable Settings:

  • Initial martingale lot size
  • Maximum martingale levels

Users have full control over risk parameters to match their trading preferences and account size.

For detailed information about recommended capital requirements for each martingale level, please search for "M-Signal" on YouTube and feel free to contact us with any questions.


