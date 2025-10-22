SinaisSeções
Lee Minu

Msignal

Lee Minu
0 comentários
17 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 99 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -57%
HedgeHood-MT5
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
789
Negociações com lucro:
408 (51.71%)
Negociações com perda:
381 (48.29%)
Melhor negociação:
217.60 USD
Pior negociação:
-258.56 USD
Lucro bruto:
4 296.33 USD (57 121 pips)
Perda bruta:
-5 282.84 USD (61 623 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (109.21 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
430.08 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.01
Atividade de negociação:
52.92%
Depósito máximo carregado:
72.10%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
39
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.81
Negociações longas:
430 (54.50%)
Negociações curtas:
359 (45.50%)
Fator de lucro:
0.81
Valor esperado:
-1.25 USD
Lucro médio:
10.53 USD
Perda média:
-13.87 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-192.66 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-474.88 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
-61.83%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
83%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
994.71 USD
Máximo:
1 225.40 USD (129.61%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
62.64% (1 225.10 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
21.12% (294.17 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 519
USDJPY.r 187
XAUUSD.r 47
AUDUSD.r 36
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD.r -38
USDJPY.r -856
XAUUSD.r -220
AUDUSD.r 127
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD.r 3
USDJPY.r -5.3K
XAUUSD.r 876
AUDUSD.r -102
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +217.60 USD
Pior negociação: -259 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +109.21 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -192.66 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "HedgeHood-MT5" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

M-Signal EA is an automated trading program that trades EURUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs 24 hours a day.

Optimized for loss recovery by leveraging the advantages of the Martingale strategy, this EA combines 6 technical indicators at each martingale level to determine precise entry points. Each martingale stage is equipped with optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels for strategic position management.

The system is specifically designed to generate small but consistent profits, making it ideal for traders seeking stable and steady returns.

Customizable Settings:

  • Initial martingale lot size
  • Maximum martingale levels

Users have full control over risk parameters to match their trading preferences and account size.

For detailed information about recommended capital requirements for each martingale level, please search for "M-Signal" on YouTube and feel free to contact us with any questions.


Sem comentários
