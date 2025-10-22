M-Signal EA is an automated trading program that trades EURUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs 24 hours a day.

Optimized for loss recovery by leveraging the advantages of the Martingale strategy, this EA combines 6 technical indicators at each martingale level to determine precise entry points. Each martingale stage is equipped with optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels for strategic position management.

The system is specifically designed to generate small but consistent profits, making it ideal for traders seeking stable and steady returns.

Customizable Settings:

Initial martingale lot size

Maximum martingale levels

Users have full control over risk parameters to match their trading preferences and account size.

For detailed information about recommended capital requirements for each martingale level, please search for "M-Signal" on YouTube and feel free to contact us with any questions.