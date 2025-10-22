СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Msignal
Lee Minu

Msignal

Lee Minu
0 отзывов
17 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 99 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -57%
HedgeHood-MT5
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
789
Прибыльных трейдов:
408 (51.71%)
Убыточных трейдов:
381 (48.29%)
Лучший трейд:
217.60 USD
Худший трейд:
-258.56 USD
Общая прибыль:
4 296.33 USD (57 121 pips)
Общий убыток:
-5 282.84 USD (61 623 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (109.21 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
430.08 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.01
Торговая активность:
52.92%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
72.10%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
39
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
-0.81
Длинных трейдов:
430 (54.50%)
Коротких трейдов:
359 (45.50%)
Профит фактор:
0.81
Мат. ожидание:
-1.25 USD
Средняя прибыль:
10.53 USD
Средний убыток:
-13.87 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-192.66 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-474.88 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
-61.83%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
83%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
994.71 USD
Максимальная:
1 225.40 USD (129.61%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
62.64% (1 225.10 USD)
По эквити:
21.12% (294.17 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 519
USDJPY.r 187
XAUUSD.r 47
AUDUSD.r 36
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD.r -38
USDJPY.r -856
XAUUSD.r -220
AUDUSD.r 127
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD.r 3
USDJPY.r -5.3K
XAUUSD.r 876
AUDUSD.r -102
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +217.60 USD
Худший трейд: -259 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +109.21 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -192.66 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "HedgeHood-MT5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

M-Signal EA is an automated trading program that trades EURUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs 24 hours a day.

Optimized for loss recovery by leveraging the advantages of the Martingale strategy, this EA combines 6 technical indicators at each martingale level to determine precise entry points. Each martingale stage is equipped with optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels for strategic position management.

The system is specifically designed to generate small but consistent profits, making it ideal for traders seeking stable and steady returns.

Customizable Settings:

  • Initial martingale lot size
  • Maximum martingale levels

Users have full control over risk parameters to match their trading preferences and account size.

For detailed information about recommended capital requirements for each martingale level, please search for "M-Signal" on YouTube and feel free to contact us with any questions.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.22 13:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 09:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.11 09:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 08:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.99% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 10:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 09:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1% of days out of 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 10:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 15:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 02:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 21:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 00:21
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 11:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 08:59
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.75% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 17:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 09:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 04:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 10:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 22:21
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
