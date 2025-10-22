SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Msignal
Lee Minu

Msignal

Lee Minu
0 Bewertungen
17 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 99 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -56%
HedgeHood-MT5
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
790
Gewinntrades:
409 (51.77%)
Verlusttrades:
381 (48.23%)
Bester Trade:
217.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-258.56 USD
Bruttoprofit:
4 301.84 USD (57 671 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-5 282.90 USD (61 623 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (109.21 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
430.08 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading-Aktivität:
48.61%
Max deposit load:
72.10%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
14
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.80
Long-Positionen:
431 (54.56%)
Short-Positionen:
359 (45.44%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.81
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-1.24 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
10.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-13.87 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-192.66 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-474.88 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-52.81%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
83%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
994.71 USD
Maximaler:
1 225.40 USD (129.61%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
62.64% (1 225.10 USD)
Kapital:
21.12% (294.17 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 519
USDJPY.r 187
XAUUSD.r 48
AUDUSD.r 36
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.r -38
USDJPY.r -856
XAUUSD.r -214
AUDUSD.r 127
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.r 3
USDJPY.r -5.3K
XAUUSD.r 1.4K
AUDUSD.r -102
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +217.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -259 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +109.21 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -192.66 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HedgeHood-MT5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

M-Signal EA is an automated trading program that trades EURUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs 24 hours a day.

Optimized for loss recovery by leveraging the advantages of the Martingale strategy, this EA combines 6 technical indicators at each martingale level to determine precise entry points. Each martingale stage is equipped with optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels for strategic position management.

The system is specifically designed to generate small but consistent profits, making it ideal for traders seeking stable and steady returns.

Customizable Settings:

  • Initial martingale lot size
  • Maximum martingale levels

Users have full control over risk parameters to match their trading preferences and account size.

For detailed information about recommended capital requirements for each martingale level, please search for "M-Signal" on YouTube and feel free to contact us with any questions.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 13:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 09:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.11 09:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 08:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.99% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 10:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 09:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1% of days out of 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 10:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 15:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 02:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 21:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 00:21
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 11:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 08:59
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.75% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 17:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 09:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 04:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 10:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Msignal
99 USD pro Monat
-56%
0
0
USD
758
USD
17
83%
790
51%
49%
0.81
-1.24
USD
63%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.