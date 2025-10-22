シグナルセクション
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
789
利益トレード:
408 (51.71%)
損失トレード:
381 (48.29%)
ベストトレード:
217.60 USD
最悪のトレード:
-258.56 USD
総利益:
4 296.33 USD (57 121 pips)
総損失:
-5 282.84 USD (61 623 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
8 (109.21 USD)
最大連続利益:
430.08 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.01
取引アクティビティ:
52.92%
最大入金額:
72.10%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
39
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.81
長いトレード:
430 (54.50%)
短いトレード:
359 (45.50%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.81
期待されたペイオフ:
-1.25 USD
平均利益:
10.53 USD
平均損失:
-13.87 USD
最大連続の負け:
8 (-192.66 USD)
最大連続損失:
-474.88 USD (4)
月間成長:
-61.83%
年間予想:
-100.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
83%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
994.71 USD
最大の:
1 225.40 USD (129.61%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
62.64% (1 225.10 USD)
エクイティによる:
21.12% (294.17 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 519
USDJPY.r 187
XAUUSD.r 47
AUDUSD.r 36
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD.r -38
USDJPY.r -856
XAUUSD.r -220
AUDUSD.r 127
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD.r 3
USDJPY.r -5.3K
XAUUSD.r 876
AUDUSD.r -102
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +217.60 USD
最悪のトレード: -259 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +109.21 USD
最大連続損失: -192.66 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"HedgeHood-MT5"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

M-Signal EA is an automated trading program that trades EURUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs 24 hours a day.

Optimized for loss recovery by leveraging the advantages of the Martingale strategy, this EA combines 6 technical indicators at each martingale level to determine precise entry points. Each martingale stage is equipped with optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels for strategic position management.

The system is specifically designed to generate small but consistent profits, making it ideal for traders seeking stable and steady returns.

Customizable Settings:

  • Initial martingale lot size
  • Maximum martingale levels

Users have full control over risk parameters to match their trading preferences and account size.

For detailed information about recommended capital requirements for each martingale level, please search for "M-Signal" on YouTube and feel free to contact us with any questions.


レビューなし
