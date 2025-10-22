- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.r
|519
|USDJPY.r
|187
|XAUUSD.r
|47
|AUDUSD.r
|36
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|EURUSD.r
|-38
|USDJPY.r
|-856
|XAUUSD.r
|-220
|AUDUSD.r
|127
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|EURUSD.r
|3
|USDJPY.r
|-5.3K
|XAUUSD.r
|876
|AUDUSD.r
|-102
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"HedgeHood-MT5"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
M-Signal EA is an automated trading program that trades EURUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs 24 hours a day.
Optimized for loss recovery by leveraging the advantages of the Martingale strategy, this EA combines 6 technical indicators at each martingale level to determine precise entry points. Each martingale stage is equipped with optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels for strategic position management.
The system is specifically designed to generate small but consistent profits, making it ideal for traders seeking stable and steady returns.
Customizable Settings:
- Initial martingale lot size
- Maximum martingale levels
Users have full control over risk parameters to match their trading preferences and account size.
For detailed information about recommended capital requirements for each martingale level, please search for "M-Signal" on YouTube and feel free to contact us with any questions.
