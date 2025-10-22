SegnaliSezioni
Lee Minu

Msignal

Lee Minu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
8 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 7%
HedgeHood-MT5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
371
Profit Trade:
196 (52.83%)
Loss Trade:
175 (47.17%)
Best Trade:
197.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-96.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
840.30 USD (17 957 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-722.13 USD (17 938 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (10.96 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
197.12 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
78.02%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.13%
Ultimo trade:
46 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
40
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
0.52
Long Trade:
173 (46.63%)
Short Trade:
198 (53.37%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.16
Profitto previsto:
0.32 USD
Profitto medio:
4.29 USD
Perdita media:
-4.13 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-192.66 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-192.66 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
6.70%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
220.88 USD
Massimale:
228.64 USD (31.64%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.71% (213.28 USD)
Per equità:
0.04% (0.69 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD.r 336
AUDUSD.r 35
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD.r -10
AUDUSD.r 128
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD.r 20
AUDUSD.r -1
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +197.12 USD
Worst Trade: -96 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.96 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -192.66 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HedgeHood-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

M-Signal EA is an automated trading program that trades EURUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs 24 hours a day.

Optimized for loss recovery by leveraging the advantages of the Martingale strategy, this EA combines 6 technical indicators at each martingale level to determine precise entry points. Each martingale stage is equipped with optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels for strategic position management.

The system is specifically designed to generate small but consistent profits, making it ideal for traders seeking stable and steady returns.

Customizable Settings:

  • Initial martingale lot size
  • Maximum martingale levels

Users have full control over risk parameters to match their trading preferences and account size.

For detailed information about recommended capital requirements for each martingale level, please search for "M-Signal" on YouTube and feel free to contact us with any questions.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.22 09:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
