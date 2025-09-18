SinyallerBölümler
Agus Darma Kusuma

Algotraders Flow 50123771

Agus Darma Kusuma
0 inceleme
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -6%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
16
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
11 (68.75%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (31.25%)
En iyi işlem:
40.48 USD
En kötü işlem:
-54.85 USD
Brüt kâr:
165.00 USD (16 584 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-183.07 USD (18 366 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (9.46 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
85.20 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
13.42%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.69%
En son işlem:
8 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.11
Alış işlemleri:
14 (87.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (12.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.90
Beklenen getiri:
-1.13 USD
Ortalama kâr:
15.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-36.61 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-112.65 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-112.65 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-6.12%
Algo alım-satım:
62%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
18.07 USD
Maksimum:
158.04 USD (24.69%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
27.76% (158.04 USD)
Varlığa göre:
21.23% (98.05 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -18
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -1.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +40.48 USD
En kötü işlem: -55 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +9.46 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -112.65 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
AlgoTraders Flow MT5 — Gold (XAUUSD) H1 Expert Advisor

A stability-focused EA designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It combines six built-in strategies—trend-following, breakout confirmation, and session-based momentum—while enforcing ATR-adaptive stop-loss and take-profit to keep drawdowns low. Risk filters include session and spread controls, and multi-Magic Numbers help separate stats per strategy. Recommended starting capital is $500. The package includes lifetime updates and responsive support. Suitable for intraday-swing traders who want consistent, rules-based execution with flexible on/off control per strategy. (algotraders.web.id)

Highlights

Note: Trading CFDs involves risk. Test on demo or small live first and avoid high-impact news periods. (algotraders.web.id)


