|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|-18
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.8K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
AlgoTraders Flow MT5 — Gold (XAUUSD) H1 Expert Advisor
A stability-focused EA designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It combines six built-in strategies—trend-following, breakout confirmation, and session-based momentum—while enforcing ATR-adaptive stop-loss and take-profit to keep drawdowns low. Risk filters include session and spread controls, and multi-Magic Numbers help separate stats per strategy. Recommended starting capital is $500. The package includes lifetime updates and responsive support. Suitable for intraday-swing traders who want consistent, rules-based execution with flexible on/off control per strategy. (algotraders.web.id)
Highlights
-
Optimized for MT5 • XAUUSD • H1. (algotraders.web.id)
-
6 automated strategies (trend, breakout, momentum). (algotraders.web.id)
-
ATR-based SL/TP for adaptive risk control; session & spread filters to avoid poor conditions. (algotraders.web.id)
-
Multi-Magic Number for clean performance tracking. (algotraders.web.id)
-
Recommended min. balance: $500; lifetime updates and support included. (algotraders.web.id)
Note: Trading CFDs involves risk. Test on demo or small live first and avoid high-impact news periods. (algotraders.web.id)
