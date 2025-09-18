AlgoTraders Flow MT5 — Gold (XAUUSD) H1 Expert Advisor

A stability-focused EA designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It combines six built-in strategies—trend-following, breakout confirmation, and session-based momentum—while enforcing ATR-adaptive stop-loss and take-profit to keep drawdowns low. Risk filters include session and spread controls, and multi-Magic Numbers help separate stats per strategy. Recommended starting capital is $500. The package includes lifetime updates and responsive support. Suitable for intraday-swing traders who want consistent, rules-based execution with flexible on/off control per strategy. (algotraders.web.id)

Highlights

Optimized for MT5 • XAUUSD • H1 . (algotraders.web.id)

6 automated strategies (trend, breakout, momentum). (algotraders.web.id)

ATR-based SL/TP for adaptive risk control; session & spread filters to avoid poor conditions. (algotraders.web.id)

Multi-Magic Number for clean performance tracking. (algotraders.web.id)

Recommended min. balance: $500; lifetime updates and support included. (algotraders.web.id)

Note: Trading CFDs involves risk. Test on demo or small live first and avoid high-impact news periods. (algotraders.web.id)