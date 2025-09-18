- Growth
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
25 (65.78%)
Loss Trades:
13 (34.21%)
Best trade:
62.23 USD
Worst trade:
-54.85 USD
Gross Profit:
577.29 USD (58 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-376.21 USD (37 586 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (138.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
138.99 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
7.40%
Max deposit load:
4.69%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
28 (73.68%)
Short Trades:
10 (26.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
5.29 USD
Average Profit:
23.09 USD
Average Loss:
-28.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-131.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-131.55 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
28.54%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
94.77 USD
Maximal:
234.74 USD (36.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.23% (234.74 USD)
By Equity:
21.23% (98.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|201
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
AlgoTraders Mini Portfolio is a portfolio designed specifically for traders with smaller capital—below $2,000—while still prioritizing safety, low drawdown, and long-term stability.
This portfolio is built from four carefully selected strategies, deeply backtested using $100,000 capital with a fixed 0.01 lot size, showing exceptional durability even at the minimum lot setting.
If you want to copy trade with capital upper $2,000, you may rent the EA here:
