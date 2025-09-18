SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Algotraders Flow Mini Portfolio
Agus Darma Kusuma

Algotraders Flow Mini Portfolio

Agus Darma Kusuma
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 44%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
25 (65.78%)
Loss Trades:
13 (34.21%)
Best trade:
62.23 USD
Worst trade:
-54.85 USD
Gross Profit:
577.29 USD (58 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-376.21 USD (37 586 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (138.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
138.99 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
7.40%
Max deposit load:
4.69%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
28 (73.68%)
Short Trades:
10 (26.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
5.29 USD
Average Profit:
23.09 USD
Average Loss:
-28.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-131.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-131.55 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
28.54%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
94.77 USD
Maximal:
234.74 USD (36.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.23% (234.74 USD)
By Equity:
21.23% (98.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 201
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +62.23 USD
Worst trade: -55 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +138.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -131.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
AlgoTraders Mini Portfolio is a portfolio designed specifically for traders with smaller capital—below $2,000—while still prioritizing safety, low drawdown, and long-term stability.
This portfolio is built from four carefully selected strategies, deeply backtested using $100,000 capital with a fixed 0.01 lot size, showing exceptional durability even at the minimum lot setting.

If you want to copy trade with capital upper $2,000, you may rent the EA here:

