Diogo Antonio De Jesus

Fibo Grid

Diogo Antonio De Jesus
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 11%
FBS-Real
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
18
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
14 (77.77%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (22.22%)
En iyi işlem:
12.89 USD
En kötü işlem:
-12.94 USD
Brüt kâr:
66.00 USD (4 855 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-20.73 USD (1 822 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (54.94 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
54.94 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.49
Alım-satım etkinliği:
83.07%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
45.27%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.27
Alış işlemleri:
18 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.18
Beklenen getiri:
2.52 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.71 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.18 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-19.93 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-19.93 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
10.60%
Algo alım-satım:
77%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
19.93 USD (4.05%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.05% (19.93 USD)
Varlığa göre:
21.52% (100.28 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPJPY 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPJPY 45
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPJPY 3K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +12.89 USD
En kötü işlem: -13 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +54.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -19.93 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Alpari-Real01
0.00 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
0.00 × 26
Thinkvate-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 2
Top1Group-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 6
CloverMarket-Online
0.00 × 1
FairForex-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.00 × 52
FanHuaGroupLimited-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 33
Tradestone-Real
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
0.27 × 1037
DMCmarkets-Server
0.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real8
0.34 × 38
97 daha fazla...
EA Fibo Grid Hedge – Automatic Grid Trading Bot with Dynamic Intelligence

A professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed using a grid trading logic, combining risk control, adaptive intelligence, and automatic profit management.

Proven High Performance

With over 1800 simulated trades and a Profit Factor of 2.45, EA_Fibo stands out for its strong market adaptability and robust defense strategy. Its automatic recovery system ensures uninterrupted operation even after MetaTrader restarts.

Optimized for Multiple Market Conditions

EA_Fibo dynamically adjusts grid spacing based on technical indicators, maintaining stable trading logic even during periods of high volatility.

Configurable Parameters (Inputs)

  • LotSize: Sets the default order volume

  • MaxOrders: Limits the number of simultaneous open positions

  • ProfitTargetBase / ProfitTargetBoost: Sets the profit target per cycle depending on the number of open orders

  • StartWithBuy: Defines whether the EA starts buying or selling

  • MaxDrawdownPercent: Limits losses based on the initial account balance

  • ATR_Multiplier: Adjusts grid spacing based on ATR (volatility)

  • RSI_Period: Auxiliary indicator for signal filtering

  • Timeframe: Select the timeframe in which the EA operates (e.g., H1)

  • StartHour / EndHour: Defines the trading window by hour of the day

Technical Highlights

  • Automatic recovery after MT5 restarts (never loses grid control)

  • Smart grid spacing based on price distance from EMA

  • Dynamic profit target with automatic full-cycle closure

  • Intelligent defense system limits new entries under high-risk conditions

  • Only buys above the 200-period EMA

  • Automatically pauses during interest rate news weeks (BOJ, BOE, FED)

  • Best result GBPJPY

  • Excellent robot for micro-lot accounts

  • Recommended balance: ($200, lot 0.01) – ($600, lot 0.01) – ($1000, lot 0.02)

See the EA in action:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HI1sfwoaKx0

Ideal for traders seeking automation with control, defensive logic, and a proven strategy.




İnceleme yok
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 11:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 11:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.11 10:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 10:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.10 15:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 15:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 15:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.10 15:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.10 15:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
