|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPJPY
|45
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPJPY
|3K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.00 × 4
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 26
|
Thinkvate-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Top1Group-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
CloverMarket-Online
|0.00 × 1
|
FairForex-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.00 × 52
|
FanHuaGroupLimited-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 33
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.27 × 1037
|
DMCmarkets-Server
|0.33 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.34 × 38
EA Fibo Grid Hedge – Automatic Grid Trading Bot with Dynamic Intelligence
A professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed using a grid trading logic, combining risk control, adaptive intelligence, and automatic profit management.
Proven High Performance
With over 1800 simulated trades and a Profit Factor of 2.45, EA_Fibo stands out for its strong market adaptability and robust defense strategy. Its automatic recovery system ensures uninterrupted operation even after MetaTrader restarts.
Optimized for Multiple Market Conditions
EA_Fibo dynamically adjusts grid spacing based on technical indicators, maintaining stable trading logic even during periods of high volatility.
Configurable Parameters (Inputs)
-
LotSize: Sets the default order volume
-
MaxOrders: Limits the number of simultaneous open positions
-
ProfitTargetBase / ProfitTargetBoost: Sets the profit target per cycle depending on the number of open orders
-
StartWithBuy: Defines whether the EA starts buying or selling
-
MaxDrawdownPercent: Limits losses based on the initial account balance
-
ATR_Multiplier: Adjusts grid spacing based on ATR (volatility)
-
RSI_Period: Auxiliary indicator for signal filtering
-
Timeframe: Select the timeframe in which the EA operates (e.g., H1)
-
StartHour / EndHour: Defines the trading window by hour of the day
Technical Highlights
-
Automatic recovery after MT5 restarts (never loses grid control)
-
Smart grid spacing based on price distance from EMA
-
Dynamic profit target with automatic full-cycle closure
-
Intelligent defense system limits new entries under high-risk conditions
-
Only buys above the 200-period EMA
-
Automatically pauses during interest rate news weeks (BOJ, BOE, FED)
-
Best result GBPJPY
-
Excellent robot for micro-lot accounts
-
Recommended balance: ($200, lot 0.01) – ($600, lot 0.01) – ($1000, lot 0.02)
See the EA in action:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HI1sfwoaKx0
Ideal for traders seeking automation with control, defensive logic, and a proven strategy.
