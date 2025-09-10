SignauxSections
Diogo Antonio De Jesus

Fibo Grid

Diogo Antonio De Jesus
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 9%
FBS-Real
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
10 (90.90%)
Perte trades:
1 (9.09%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.80 USD
Bénéfice brut:
39.61 USD (3 077 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.80 USD (58 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (28.55 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
28.55 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.55
Activité de trading:
82.06%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
45.27%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
10 heures
Facteur de récupération:
48.51
Longs trades:
11 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
49.51
Rendement attendu:
3.53 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.96 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.80 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.80 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.80 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
9.08%
Algo trading:
63%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.80 USD (0.18%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.18% (0.80 USD)
Par fonds propres:
21.52% (100.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPY 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 39
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6.60 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +28.55 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.80 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Alpari-Real01
0.00 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
0.00 × 26
Thinkvate-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 2
Top1Group-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 6
CloverMarket-Online
0.00 × 1
FairForex-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.00 × 52
FanHuaGroupLimited-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 33
Tradestone-Real
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
0.27 × 1037
DMCmarkets-Server
0.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real8
0.34 × 38
97 plus...
EA Fibo Grid Hedge – Automatic Grid Trading Bot with Dynamic Intelligence

A professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed using a grid trading logic, combining risk control, adaptive intelligence, and automatic profit management.

Proven High Performance

With over 1800 simulated trades and a Profit Factor of 2.45, EA_Fibo stands out for its strong market adaptability and robust defense strategy. Its automatic recovery system ensures uninterrupted operation even after MetaTrader restarts.

Optimized for Multiple Market Conditions

EA_Fibo dynamically adjusts grid spacing based on technical indicators, maintaining stable trading logic even during periods of high volatility.

Configurable Parameters (Inputs)

  • LotSize: Sets the default order volume

  • MaxOrders: Limits the number of simultaneous open positions

  • ProfitTargetBase / ProfitTargetBoost: Sets the profit target per cycle depending on the number of open orders

  • StartWithBuy: Defines whether the EA starts buying or selling

  • MaxDrawdownPercent: Limits losses based on the initial account balance

  • ATR_Multiplier: Adjusts grid spacing based on ATR (volatility)

  • RSI_Period: Auxiliary indicator for signal filtering

  • Timeframe: Select the timeframe in which the EA operates (e.g., H1)

  • StartHour / EndHour: Defines the trading window by hour of the day

Technical Highlights

  • Automatic recovery after MT5 restarts (never loses grid control)

  • Smart grid spacing based on price distance from EMA

  • Dynamic profit target with automatic full-cycle closure

  • Intelligent defense system limits new entries under high-risk conditions

  • Only buys above the 200-period EMA

  • Automatically pauses during interest rate news weeks (BOJ, BOE, FED)

  • Best result GBPJPY

  • Excellent robot for micro-lot accounts

  • Recommended balance: ($200, lot 0.01) – ($600, lot 0.01) – ($1000, lot 0.02)

See the EA in action:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HI1sfwoaKx0

Ideal for traders seeking automation with control, defensive logic, and a proven strategy.




Aucun avis
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 11:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 11:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.11 10:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 10:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.10 15:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 15:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 15:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.10 15:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.10 15:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Fibo Grid
30 USD par mois
9%
0
0
USD
466
USD
1
63%
11
90%
82%
49.51
3.53
USD
22%
1:100
