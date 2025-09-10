- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|39
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|3K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.00 × 4
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 26
|
Thinkvate-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Top1Group-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
CloverMarket-Online
|0.00 × 1
|
FairForex-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.00 × 52
|
FanHuaGroupLimited-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 33
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.27 × 1037
|
DMCmarkets-Server
|0.33 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.34 × 38
EA Fibo Grid Hedge – Automatic Grid Trading Bot with Dynamic Intelligence
A professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed using a grid trading logic, combining risk control, adaptive intelligence, and automatic profit management.
Proven High Performance
With over 1800 simulated trades and a Profit Factor of 2.45, EA_Fibo stands out for its strong market adaptability and robust defense strategy. Its automatic recovery system ensures uninterrupted operation even after MetaTrader restarts.
Optimized for Multiple Market Conditions
EA_Fibo dynamically adjusts grid spacing based on technical indicators, maintaining stable trading logic even during periods of high volatility.
Configurable Parameters (Inputs)
-
LotSize: Sets the default order volume
-
MaxOrders: Limits the number of simultaneous open positions
-
ProfitTargetBase / ProfitTargetBoost: Sets the profit target per cycle depending on the number of open orders
-
StartWithBuy: Defines whether the EA starts buying or selling
-
MaxDrawdownPercent: Limits losses based on the initial account balance
-
ATR_Multiplier: Adjusts grid spacing based on ATR (volatility)
-
RSI_Period: Auxiliary indicator for signal filtering
-
Timeframe: Select the timeframe in which the EA operates (e.g., H1)
-
StartHour / EndHour: Defines the trading window by hour of the day
Technical Highlights
-
Automatic recovery after MT5 restarts (never loses grid control)
-
Smart grid spacing based on price distance from EMA
-
Dynamic profit target with automatic full-cycle closure
-
Intelligent defense system limits new entries under high-risk conditions
-
Only buys above the 200-period EMA
-
Automatically pauses during interest rate news weeks (BOJ, BOE, FED)
-
Best result GBPJPY
-
Excellent robot for micro-lot accounts
-
Recommended balance: ($200, lot 0.01) – ($600, lot 0.01) – ($1000, lot 0.02)
See the EA in action:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HI1sfwoaKx0
Ideal for traders seeking automation with control, defensive logic, and a proven strategy.
USD
USD
USD