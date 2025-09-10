SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Fibo Grid
Diogo Antonio De Jesus

Fibo Grid

Diogo Antonio De Jesus
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 11%
FBS-Real
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
18
Profit Trade:
14 (77.77%)
Loss Trade:
4 (22.22%)
Best Trade:
12.89 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
66.00 USD (4 855 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-20.73 USD (1 822 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (54.94 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
54.94 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.49
Attività di trading:
83.07%
Massimo carico di deposito:
45.27%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.27
Long Trade:
18 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.18
Profitto previsto:
2.52 USD
Profitto medio:
4.71 USD
Perdita media:
-5.18 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-19.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-19.93 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
10.60%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
19.93 USD (4.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.05% (19.93 USD)
Per equità:
21.52% (100.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY 45
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY 3K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +12.89 USD
Worst Trade: -13 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +54.94 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -19.93 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Alpari-Real01
0.00 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
0.00 × 26
Thinkvate-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 2
Top1Group-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 6
CloverMarket-Online
0.00 × 1
FairForex-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.00 × 52
FanHuaGroupLimited-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 33
Tradestone-Real
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
0.27 × 1037
DMCmarkets-Server
0.33 × 6
Exness-MT5Real8
0.34 × 38
97 più
EA Fibo Grid Hedge – Automatic Grid Trading Bot with Dynamic Intelligence

A professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed using a grid trading logic, combining risk control, adaptive intelligence, and automatic profit management.

Proven High Performance

With over 1800 simulated trades and a Profit Factor of 2.45, EA_Fibo stands out for its strong market adaptability and robust defense strategy. Its automatic recovery system ensures uninterrupted operation even after MetaTrader restarts.

Optimized for Multiple Market Conditions

EA_Fibo dynamically adjusts grid spacing based on technical indicators, maintaining stable trading logic even during periods of high volatility.

Configurable Parameters (Inputs)

  • LotSize: Sets the default order volume

  • MaxOrders: Limits the number of simultaneous open positions

  • ProfitTargetBase / ProfitTargetBoost: Sets the profit target per cycle depending on the number of open orders

  • StartWithBuy: Defines whether the EA starts buying or selling

  • MaxDrawdownPercent: Limits losses based on the initial account balance

  • ATR_Multiplier: Adjusts grid spacing based on ATR (volatility)

  • RSI_Period: Auxiliary indicator for signal filtering

  • Timeframe: Select the timeframe in which the EA operates (e.g., H1)

  • StartHour / EndHour: Defines the trading window by hour of the day

Technical Highlights

  • Automatic recovery after MT5 restarts (never loses grid control)

  • Smart grid spacing based on price distance from EMA

  • Dynamic profit target with automatic full-cycle closure

  • Intelligent defense system limits new entries under high-risk conditions

  • Only buys above the 200-period EMA

  • Automatically pauses during interest rate news weeks (BOJ, BOE, FED)

  • Best result GBPJPY

  • Excellent robot for micro-lot accounts

  • Recommended balance: ($200, lot 0.01) – ($600, lot 0.01) – ($1000, lot 0.02)

See the EA in action:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HI1sfwoaKx0

Ideal for traders seeking automation with control, defensive logic, and a proven strategy.




Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.11 11:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 11:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.11 10:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.11 10:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.10 15:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 15:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 15:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.10 15:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.10 15:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Fibo Grid
30USD al mese
11%
0
0
USD
473
USD
3
77%
18
77%
83%
3.18
2.52
USD
22%
1:100
