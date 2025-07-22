SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / BENETE BEAST
Iswan Arpadi

BENETE BEAST

Iswan Arpadi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 100 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 22%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
46
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
36 (78.26%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
10 (21.74%)
En iyi işlem:
9.61 USD
En kötü işlem:
-15.04 USD
Brüt kâr:
93.82 USD (10 740 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-61.48 USD (6 695 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
17 (48.14 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
48.14 USD (17)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
85.61%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.72%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.84
Alış işlemleri:
36 (78.26%)
Satış işlemleri:
10 (21.74%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.53
Beklenen getiri:
0.70 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.61 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.15 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-33.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-33.16 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
13.19%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
38.57 USD (18.15%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
18.15% (38.57 USD)
Varlığa göre:
9.73% (19.57 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 29
USDJPY 7
GBPUSD 7
USDCAD 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 32
USDJPY 17
GBPUSD -16
USDCAD 0
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 3.2K
USDJPY 2.5K
GBPUSD -1.6K
USDCAD -7
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +9.61 USD
En kötü işlem: -15 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 17
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +48.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -33.16 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OctaFX-Real2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 28
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 11
AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 68
FXView-Live
0.00 × 8
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 348
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 330
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.02 × 50
FusionMarkets-Live
0.03 × 249
Axiory-Live
0.04 × 138
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.05 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.05 × 320
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.05 × 822
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.05 × 647
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 77
Exness-MT5Real3
0.08 × 196
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.10 × 183
OctaFX-Real2
0.10 × 235
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.12 × 25
47 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

AI-Powered Forex Signal Service – Precision Trading Made Simple

Unlock your trading potential with our AI-driven Forex Signal Service, designed to deliver accurate, real-time trade alerts based on deep data analysis, market patterns, and machine learning.

Our cutting-edge AI scans the global currency markets 24/7, analyzing price action, news sentiment, volume trends, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups. Each signal includes:

  • Entry point

  • Stop loss & take profit levels

  • Risk-to-reward ratio

  • Signal strength & confidence level

Whether you're a beginner or a pro, our smart signals help reduce guesswork, minimize risk, and maximize profit opportunities. Powered by AI, built for performance.

✅ Real-time Alerts
✅ 80%+ Accuracy (backtested)
✅ Suitable for all major pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)
✅ Compatible with MT4, MT5, and all major brokers
✅ Telegram & Email delivery available

Trade smarter. Trade with AI.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.12 07:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 09:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 15:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 15:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.23 10:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.23 10:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.23 10:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.30 20:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 19:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 22:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.23 22:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 21:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.23 21:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.22 01:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 01:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 01:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.22 01:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.22 01:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
BENETE BEAST
Ayda 100 USD
22%
0
0
USD
177
USD
5
100%
46
78%
86%
1.52
0.70
USD
18%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.