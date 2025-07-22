- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|90
|EURUSD
|69
|USDJPY
|25
|GBPUSD
|18
|USDCAD
|14
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|10
|EURUSD
|-28
|USDJPY
|31
|GBPUSD
|-20
|USDCAD
|-9
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|980
|EURUSD
|626
|USDJPY
|4.7K
|GBPUSD
|-2K
|USDCAD
|-1.3K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 11
|
XMGlobal-MT5 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 14
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 68
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AFCLive-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 348
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 330
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.02 × 50
|
Axiory-Live
|0.04 × 138
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.05 × 285
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.05 × 320
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.05 × 647
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 77
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.08 × 196
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.10 × 183
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.12 × 25
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.13 × 261
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.14 × 118
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.14 × 399
AI-Powered Forex Signal Service – Precision Trading Made Simple
Unlock your trading potential with our AI-driven Forex Signal Service, designed to deliver accurate, real-time trade alerts based on deep data analysis, market patterns, and machine learning.
Our cutting-edge AI scans the global currency markets 24/7, analyzing price action, news sentiment, volume trends, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups. Each signal includes:
-
Entry point
-
Stop loss & take profit levels
-
Risk-to-reward ratio
-
Signal strength & confidence level
Whether you're a beginner or a pro, our smart signals help reduce guesswork, minimize risk, and maximize profit opportunities. Powered by AI, built for performance.
✅ Real-time Alerts
✅ 80%+ Accuracy (backtested)
✅ Suitable for all major pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)
✅ Compatible with MT4, MT5, and all major brokers
✅ Telegram & Email delivery available
Trade smarter. Trade with AI.
