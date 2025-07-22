SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BENETE BEAST
Iswan Arpadi

BENETE BEAST

Iswan Arpadi
0 reviews
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 -12%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
216
Profit Trades:
118 (54.62%)
Loss Trades:
98 (45.37%)
Best trade:
14.72 USD
Worst trade:
-30.00 USD
Gross Profit:
608.24 USD (65 211 pips)
Gross Loss:
-625.51 USD (62 212 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (48.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.14 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
93.65%
Max deposit load:
21.67%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.18
Long Trades:
183 (84.72%)
Short Trades:
33 (15.28%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 USD
Average Profit:
5.15 USD
Average Loss:
-6.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-43.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.31 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-39.50%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.76 USD
Maximal:
93.72 USD (43.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.90% (93.72 USD)
By Equity:
14.18% (25.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 90
EURUSD 69
USDJPY 25
GBPUSD 18
USDCAD 14
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 10
EURUSD -28
USDJPY 31
GBPUSD -20
USDCAD -9
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 980
EURUSD 626
USDJPY 4.7K
GBPUSD -2K
USDCAD -1.3K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.72 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +48.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 11
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 68
FXView-Live
0.00 × 8
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 28
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 348
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 330
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.02 × 50
Axiory-Live
0.04 × 138
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.05 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.05 × 320
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.05 × 647
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 77
Exness-MT5Real3
0.08 × 196
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.10 × 183
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.12 × 25
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.13 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
0.14 × 118
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.14 × 399
50 more...
AI-Powered Forex Signal Service – Precision Trading Made Simple

Unlock your trading potential with our AI-driven Forex Signal Service, designed to deliver accurate, real-time trade alerts based on deep data analysis, market patterns, and machine learning.

Our cutting-edge AI scans the global currency markets 24/7, analyzing price action, news sentiment, volume trends, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups. Each signal includes:

  • Entry point

  • Stop loss & take profit levels

  • Risk-to-reward ratio

  • Signal strength & confidence level

Whether you're a beginner or a pro, our smart signals help reduce guesswork, minimize risk, and maximize profit opportunities. Powered by AI, built for performance.

✅ Real-time Alerts
✅ 80%+ Accuracy (backtested)
✅ Suitable for all major pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)
✅ Compatible with MT4, MT5, and all major brokers
✅ Telegram & Email delivery available

Trade smarter. Trade with AI.


No reviews
2025.12.17 15:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.11.28 20:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.18 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 02:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 17:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 05:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 04:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 03:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 08:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 18:02
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 07:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 09:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 15:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 15:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.23 10:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.23 10:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
