SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / BENETE BEAST
Iswan Arpadi

BENETE BEAST

Iswan Arpadi
0 comentarios
18 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 100 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -15%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
218
Transacciones Rentables:
119 (54.58%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
99 (45.41%)
Mejor transacción:
14.72 USD
Peor transacción:
-30.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
608.59 USD (65 246 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-629.97 USD (62 820 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (48.14 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
48.14 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Actividad comercial:
93.65%
Carga máxima del depósito:
21.67%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
16
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.23
Transacciones Largas:
185 (84.86%)
Transacciones Cortas:
33 (15.14%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.97
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.10 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.11 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-6.36 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-43.31 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-43.31 USD (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
-41.45%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
24.76 USD
Máxima:
94.94 USD (43.53%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
43.90% (93.72 USD)
De fondos:
14.18% (25.18 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 90
EURUSD 70
USDJPY 25
GBPUSD 18
USDCAD 15
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 10
EURUSD -27
USDJPY 31
GBPUSD -20
USDCAD -14
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 980
EURUSD 661
USDJPY 4.7K
GBPUSD -2K
USDCAD -1.9K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +14.72 USD
Peor transacción: -30 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 7
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +48.14 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -43.31 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "OctaFX-Real2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 11
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 68
FXView-Live
0.00 × 8
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 28
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 348
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 330
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.02 × 50
Axiory-Live
0.04 × 138
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.05 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.05 × 320
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.05 × 647
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 77
Exness-MT5Real3
0.08 × 196
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.10 × 183
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.12 × 25
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.13 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
0.14 × 118
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.14 × 399
otros 50...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

AI-Powered Forex Signal Service – Precision Trading Made Simple

Unlock your trading potential with our AI-driven Forex Signal Service, designed to deliver accurate, real-time trade alerts based on deep data analysis, market patterns, and machine learning.

Our cutting-edge AI scans the global currency markets 24/7, analyzing price action, news sentiment, volume trends, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups. Each signal includes:

  • Entry point

  • Stop loss & take profit levels

  • Risk-to-reward ratio

  • Signal strength & confidence level

Whether you're a beginner or a pro, our smart signals help reduce guesswork, minimize risk, and maximize profit opportunities. Powered by AI, built for performance.

✅ Real-time Alerts
✅ 80%+ Accuracy (backtested)
✅ Suitable for all major pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)
✅ Compatible with MT4, MT5, and all major brokers
✅ Telegram & Email delivery available

Trade smarter. Trade with AI.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.17 15:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.11.28 20:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.18 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 02:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 17:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 05:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 04:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 03:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 08:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 18:02
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 07:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 09:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 15:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 15:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.23 10:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.23 10:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
BENETE BEAST
100 USD al mes
-15%
0
0
USD
123
USD
18
99%
218
54%
94%
0.96
-0.10
USD
44%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.