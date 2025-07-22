SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / BENETE BEAST
Iswan Arpadi

BENETE BEAST

Iswan Arpadi
0 avis
Fiabilité
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 22%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
46
Bénéfice trades:
36 (78.26%)
Perte trades:
10 (21.74%)
Meilleure transaction:
9.61 USD
Pire transaction:
-15.04 USD
Bénéfice brut:
93.82 USD (10 740 pips)
Perte brute:
-61.48 USD (6 695 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
17 (48.14 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
48.14 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
85.61%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.72%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.84
Longs trades:
36 (78.26%)
Courts trades:
10 (21.74%)
Facteur de profit:
1.53
Rendement attendu:
0.70 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.61 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.15 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-33.16 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-33.16 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
38.57 USD (18.15%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.15% (38.57 USD)
Par fonds propres:
9.73% (19.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 29
USDJPY 7
GBPUSD 7
USDCAD 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 32
USDJPY 17
GBPUSD -16
USDCAD 0
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.2K
USDJPY 2.5K
GBPUSD -1.6K
USDCAD -7
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9.61 USD
Pire transaction: -15 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 17
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +48.14 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -33.16 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OctaFX-Real2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 28
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 11
AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 68
FXView-Live
0.00 × 8
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 348
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 330
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.02 × 50
FusionMarkets-Live
0.03 × 249
Axiory-Live
0.04 × 138
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.05 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.05 × 320
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.05 × 822
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.05 × 647
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 77
Exness-MT5Real3
0.08 × 196
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.10 × 183
OctaFX-Real2
0.10 × 235
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.12 × 25
47 plus...
AI-Powered Forex Signal Service – Precision Trading Made Simple

Unlock your trading potential with our AI-driven Forex Signal Service, designed to deliver accurate, real-time trade alerts based on deep data analysis, market patterns, and machine learning.

Our cutting-edge AI scans the global currency markets 24/7, analyzing price action, news sentiment, volume trends, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups. Each signal includes:

  • Entry point

  • Stop loss & take profit levels

  • Risk-to-reward ratio

  • Signal strength & confidence level

Whether you're a beginner or a pro, our smart signals help reduce guesswork, minimize risk, and maximize profit opportunities. Powered by AI, built for performance.

✅ Real-time Alerts
✅ 80%+ Accuracy (backtested)
✅ Suitable for all major pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)
✅ Compatible with MT4, MT5, and all major brokers
✅ Telegram & Email delivery available

Trade smarter. Trade with AI.


Aucun avis
2025.09.12 07:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 09:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 15:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 15:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.23 10:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.23 10:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.23 10:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.30 20:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 19:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 22:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.23 22:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 21:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.23 21:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.22 01:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 01:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 01:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.22 01:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.22 01:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
BENETE BEAST
100 USD par mois
22%
0
0
USD
177
USD
5
100%
46
78%
86%
1.52
0.70
USD
18%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.