信号 / MetaTrader 5 / BENETE BEAST
Iswan Arpadi

BENETE BEAST

Iswan Arpadi
0条评论
18
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 100 USD per 
增长自 2025 -12%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
217
盈利交易:
119 (54.83%)
亏损交易:
98 (45.16%)
最好交易:
14.72 USD
最差交易:
-30.00 USD
毛利:
608.59 USD (65 246 pips)
毛利亏损:
-625.51 USD (62 212 pips)
最大连续赢利:
17 (48.14 USD)
最大连续盈利:
48.14 USD (17)
夏普比率:
0.01
交易活动:
93.65%
最大入金加载:
21.67%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
-0.18
长期交易:
184 (84.79%)
短期交易:
33 (15.21%)
利润因子:
0.97
预期回报:
-0.08 USD
平均利润:
5.11 USD
平均损失:
-6.38 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-43.31 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-43.31 USD (7)
每月增长:
-39.33%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
24.76 USD
最大值:
93.72 USD (43.90%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
43.90% (93.72 USD)
净值:
14.18% (25.18 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 90
EURUSD 70
USDJPY 25
GBPUSD 18
USDCAD 14
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 10
EURUSD -27
USDJPY 31
GBPUSD -20
USDCAD -9
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 980
EURUSD 661
USDJPY 4.7K
GBPUSD -2K
USDCAD -1.3K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +14.72 USD
最差交易: -30 USD
最大连续赢利: 17
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +48.14 USD
最大连续亏损: -43.31 USD

信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
BENETE BEAST
每月100 USD
-12%
0
0
USD
128
USD
18
99%
217
54%
94%
0.97
-0.08
USD
44%
1:500
