SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / BENETE BEAST
Iswan Arpadi

BENETE BEAST

Iswan Arpadi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 22%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
46
Profit Trade:
36 (78.26%)
Loss Trade:
10 (21.74%)
Best Trade:
9.61 USD
Worst Trade:
-15.04 USD
Profitto lordo:
93.82 USD (10 740 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-61.48 USD (6 695 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (48.14 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
48.14 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
85.61%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.72%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.84
Long Trade:
36 (78.26%)
Short Trade:
10 (21.74%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.53
Profitto previsto:
0.70 USD
Profitto medio:
2.61 USD
Perdita media:
-6.15 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-33.16 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-33.16 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
13.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
38.57 USD (18.15%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.15% (38.57 USD)
Per equità:
9.73% (19.57 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 29
USDJPY 7
GBPUSD 7
USDCAD 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 32
USDJPY 17
GBPUSD -16
USDCAD 0
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 3.2K
USDJPY 2.5K
GBPUSD -1.6K
USDCAD -7
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.61 USD
Worst Trade: -15 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +48.14 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -33.16 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OctaFX-Real2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 28
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 11
AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 68
FXView-Live
0.00 × 8
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 348
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 330
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.02 × 50
FusionMarkets-Live
0.03 × 249
Axiory-Live
0.04 × 138
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.05 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.05 × 320
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.05 × 822
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.05 × 647
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 77
Exness-MT5Real3
0.08 × 196
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.10 × 183
OctaFX-Real2
0.10 × 235
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.12 × 25
47 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

AI-Powered Forex Signal Service – Precision Trading Made Simple

Unlock your trading potential with our AI-driven Forex Signal Service, designed to deliver accurate, real-time trade alerts based on deep data analysis, market patterns, and machine learning.

Our cutting-edge AI scans the global currency markets 24/7, analyzing price action, news sentiment, volume trends, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups. Each signal includes:

  • Entry point

  • Stop loss & take profit levels

  • Risk-to-reward ratio

  • Signal strength & confidence level

Whether you're a beginner or a pro, our smart signals help reduce guesswork, minimize risk, and maximize profit opportunities. Powered by AI, built for performance.

✅ Real-time Alerts
✅ 80%+ Accuracy (backtested)
✅ Suitable for all major pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)
✅ Compatible with MT4, MT5, and all major brokers
✅ Telegram & Email delivery available

Trade smarter. Trade with AI.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.12 07:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 09:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 15:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 15:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.23 10:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.23 10:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.23 10:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.30 20:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 19:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 22:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.23 22:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 21:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.23 21:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.22 01:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 01:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 01:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.22 01:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.22 01:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
BENETE BEAST
100USD al mese
22%
0
0
USD
177
USD
5
100%
46
78%
86%
1.52
0.70
USD
18%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.