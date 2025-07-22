SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / BENETE BEAST
Iswan Arpadi

BENETE BEAST

Iswan Arpadi
0 comentários
18 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 100 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -15%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
218
Negociações com lucro:
119 (54.58%)
Negociações com perda:
99 (45.41%)
Melhor negociação:
14.72 USD
Pior negociação:
-30.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
608.59 USD (65 246 pips)
Perda bruta:
-629.97 USD (62 820 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
17 (48.14 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
48.14 USD (17)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.00
Atividade de negociação:
93.65%
Depósito máximo carregado:
21.67%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
16
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
-0.23
Negociações longas:
185 (84.86%)
Negociações curtas:
33 (15.14%)
Fator de lucro:
0.97
Valor esperado:
-0.10 USD
Lucro médio:
5.11 USD
Perda média:
-6.36 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-43.31 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-43.31 USD (7)
Crescimento mensal:
-41.45%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
24.76 USD
Máximo:
94.94 USD (43.53%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
43.90% (93.72 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
14.18% (25.18 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 90
EURUSD 70
USDJPY 25
GBPUSD 18
USDCAD 15
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 10
EURUSD -27
USDJPY 31
GBPUSD -20
USDCAD -14
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 980
EURUSD 661
USDJPY 4.7K
GBPUSD -2K
USDCAD -1.9K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +14.72 USD
Pior negociação: -30 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 7
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +48.14 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -43.31 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "OctaFX-Real2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 11
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 68
FXView-Live
0.00 × 8
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 28
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 348
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 330
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.02 × 50
Axiory-Live
0.04 × 138
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.05 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.05 × 320
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.05 × 647
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 77
Exness-MT5Real3
0.08 × 196
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.10 × 183
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.12 × 25
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.13 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
0.14 × 118
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.14 × 399
50 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

AI-Powered Forex Signal Service – Precision Trading Made Simple

Unlock your trading potential with our AI-driven Forex Signal Service, designed to deliver accurate, real-time trade alerts based on deep data analysis, market patterns, and machine learning.

Our cutting-edge AI scans the global currency markets 24/7, analyzing price action, news sentiment, volume trends, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups. Each signal includes:

  • Entry point

  • Stop loss & take profit levels

  • Risk-to-reward ratio

  • Signal strength & confidence level

Whether you're a beginner or a pro, our smart signals help reduce guesswork, minimize risk, and maximize profit opportunities. Powered by AI, built for performance.

✅ Real-time Alerts
✅ 80%+ Accuracy (backtested)
✅ Suitable for all major pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)
✅ Compatible with MT4, MT5, and all major brokers
✅ Telegram & Email delivery available

Trade smarter. Trade with AI.


Sem comentários
2025.12.17 15:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.11.28 20:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.18 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 02:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 17:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 05:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 04:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 03:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 08:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 18:02
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 07:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 09:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 15:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 15:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.23 10:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.23 10:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
BENETE BEAST
100 USD por mês
-15%
0
0
USD
123
USD
18
99%
218
54%
94%
0.96
-0.10
USD
44%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.