Iswan Arpadi

BENETE BEAST

Iswan Arpadi
0 Bewertungen
18 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 100 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -15%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
218
Gewinntrades:
119 (54.58%)
Verlusttrades:
99 (45.41%)
Bester Trade:
14.72 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-30.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
608.59 USD (65 246 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-629.97 USD (62 820 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (48.14 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
48.14 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
93.65%
Max deposit load:
21.67%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
16
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.23
Long-Positionen:
185 (84.86%)
Short-Positionen:
33 (15.14%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.97
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.10 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.11 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.36 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-43.31 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-43.31 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-41.45%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
24.76 USD
Maximaler:
94.94 USD (43.53%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
43.90% (93.72 USD)
Kapital:
14.18% (25.18 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 90
EURUSD 70
USDJPY 25
GBPUSD 18
USDCAD 15
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 10
EURUSD -27
USDJPY 31
GBPUSD -20
USDCAD -14
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 980
EURUSD 661
USDJPY 4.7K
GBPUSD -2K
USDCAD -1.9K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +14.72 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -30 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 17
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +48.14 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -43.31 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "OctaFX-Real2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 11
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 68
FXView-Live
0.00 × 8
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 28
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 348
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 330
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.02 × 50
Axiory-Live
0.04 × 138
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.05 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.05 × 320
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.05 × 647
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 77
Exness-MT5Real3
0.08 × 196
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.10 × 183
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.12 × 25
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.13 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
0.14 × 118
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.14 × 399
AI-Powered Forex Signal Service – Precision Trading Made Simple

Unlock your trading potential with our AI-driven Forex Signal Service, designed to deliver accurate, real-time trade alerts based on deep data analysis, market patterns, and machine learning.

Our cutting-edge AI scans the global currency markets 24/7, analyzing price action, news sentiment, volume trends, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups. Each signal includes:

  • Entry point

  • Stop loss & take profit levels

  • Risk-to-reward ratio

  • Signal strength & confidence level

Whether you're a beginner or a pro, our smart signals help reduce guesswork, minimize risk, and maximize profit opportunities. Powered by AI, built for performance.

✅ Real-time Alerts
✅ 80%+ Accuracy (backtested)
✅ Suitable for all major pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)
✅ Compatible with MT4, MT5, and all major brokers
✅ Telegram & Email delivery available

Trade smarter. Trade with AI.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.17 15:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.11.28 20:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.18 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 02:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 17:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 05:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 04:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 03:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 08:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 18:02
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 07:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 09:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 15:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 15:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.23 10:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.23 10:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
BENETE BEAST
100 USD pro Monat
-15%
0
0
USD
123
USD
18
99%
218
54%
94%
0.96
-0.10
USD
44%
1:500
Kopieren

