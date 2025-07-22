시그널섹션
Iswan Arpadi

BENETE BEAST

Iswan Arpadi
0 리뷰
20
0 / 0 USD
월별 100 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -31%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
244
이익 거래:
139 (56.96%)
손실 거래:
105 (43.03%)
최고의 거래:
14.72 USD
최악의 거래:
-30.00 USD
총 수익:
626.43 USD (66 996 pips)
총 손실:
-670.79 USD (65 397 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
17 (48.14 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
48.14 USD (17)
샤프 비율:
-0.02
거래 활동:
93.65%
최대 입금량:
21.67%
최근 거래:
9 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
21
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
-0.38
롱(주식매수):
200 (81.97%)
숏(주식차입매도):
44 (18.03%)
수익 요인:
0.93
기대수익:
-0.18 USD
평균 이익:
4.51 USD
평균 손실:
-6.39 USD
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-43.31 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-43.31 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
-42.94%
연간 예측:
-100.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
44.67 USD
최대한의:
118.23 USD (54.21%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
54.21% (118.23 USD)
자본금별:
14.18% (25.18 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 93
XAUUSD 90
USDJPY 26
GBPUSD 18
USDCAD 17
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD -59
XAUUSD 10
USDJPY 32
GBPUSD -20
USDCAD -7
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD -1.4K
XAUUSD 980
USDJPY 4.9K
GBPUSD -2K
USDCAD -902
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +14.72 USD
최악의 거래: -30 USD
연속 최대 이익: 17
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +48.14 USD
연속 최대 손실: -43.31 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "OctaFX-Real2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 11
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 68
FXView-Live
0.00 × 8
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
AFCLive-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 28
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 348
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 330
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.02 × 50
Axiory-Live
0.04 × 138
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.05 × 285
FPMarkets-Live
0.05 × 320
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.05 × 647
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 77
Exness-MT5Real3
0.08 × 196
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.10 × 183
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.12 × 25
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.13 × 261
RoboForex-ECN
0.14 × 118
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.14 × 399
50 더...
AI-Powered Forex Signal Service – Precision Trading Made Simple

Unlock your trading potential with our AI-driven Forex Signal Service, designed to deliver accurate, real-time trade alerts based on deep data analysis, market patterns, and machine learning.

Our cutting-edge AI scans the global currency markets 24/7, analyzing price action, news sentiment, volume trends, and technical indicators to identify high-probability trade setups. Each signal includes:

  • Entry point

  • Stop loss & take profit levels

  • Risk-to-reward ratio

  • Signal strength & confidence level

Whether you're a beginner or a pro, our smart signals help reduce guesswork, minimize risk, and maximize profit opportunities. Powered by AI, built for performance.

✅ Real-time Alerts
✅ 80%+ Accuracy (backtested)
✅ Suitable for all major pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)
✅ Compatible with MT4, MT5, and all major brokers
✅ Telegram & Email delivery available

Trade smarter. Trade with AI.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.02 10:56
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.17 15:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 20:02
No swaps are charged
2025.11.28 20:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.18 19:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 02:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 17:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 05:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 04:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 03:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 08:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 18:02
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 07:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 09:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.25 15:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 15:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.23 10:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
