Sokha Sung

Lionnaire MT5

Sokha Sung
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
43 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 63%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
286
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
195 (68.18%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
91 (31.82%)
En iyi işlem:
18.66 USD
En kötü işlem:
-11.53 USD
Brüt kâr:
348.19 USD (30 290 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-172.25 USD (13 673 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (12.34 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
38.47 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.23
Alım-satım etkinliği:
53.52%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.94%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
20 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
9.55
Alış işlemleri:
129 (45.10%)
Satış işlemleri:
157 (54.90%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.02
Beklenen getiri:
0.62 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.79 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-3.55 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-13.16 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
2.33%
Yıllık tahmin:
28.29%
Algo alım-satım:
43%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.48 USD
Maksimum:
18.43 USD (3.41%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.95% (18.25 USD)
Varlığa göre:
7.09% (22.63 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD.r 126
NZDCAD.r 59
AUDNZD.r 41
GBPUSD.r 24
USDCAD.r 14
EURUSD.r 5
USDCHF.r 5
AUDUSD.r 4
EURJPY.r 4
USDJPY.r 3
NZDUSD.r 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD.r 72
NZDCAD.r 47
AUDNZD.r 31
GBPUSD.r -8
USDCAD.r 11
EURUSD.r -3
USDCHF.r 5
AUDUSD.r 12
EURJPY.r 3
USDJPY.r 5
NZDUSD.r 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD.r 7.3K
NZDCAD.r 5.3K
AUDNZD.r 2.4K
GBPUSD.r -227
USDCAD.r 745
EURUSD.r -182
USDCHF.r 374
AUDUSD.r 530
EURJPY.r 444
USDJPY.r -143
NZDUSD.r 109
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +18.66 USD
En kötü işlem: -12 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +12.34 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3.55 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarketsLLC-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Quick View of Our Approach:

• Profit Target: 8-10% per month

• Hard Stop Loss: 10-12%

• Maximum Drawdown: Around 12%+

• Current MAX DD: 7.1%

• Base Capital: $300

• Main Symbols: AUDCAD AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD and USDCAD

Note: Lionnaire MT5 is one of my model accounts, copied to my PAMM ‘One General Fund.’ See more on Myfxbook!

=============

"IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR RELIABLE, LONG-TERMS AND STRESS FREE SIGNAL, LIONNAIRE IS YOUR CHOICE.

Trading Strategy: 
- Based on a carefully designed Averaging system, applying price action on pullback and reversal with strict risk management.
----
We integrate human insight and expert advisors (EAs) into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.

==========

Risk Alert!!

- Based on Capital 300 USD

- Hardcore Stoploss from 10% to 12%  

* No worry for the account wipeout, but please expect the max floating could reach around 12%+

       "Prioritizing the health of my account over profit-seeking is the key to long-term trading success." 

==========

Signal Details:

- Main Symbols: AUDCAD AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD and USDCAD

==========

Profit Target:

- 8-10% per month

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards"

=======

Recommended for Investors:
- Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
- "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose." 

=======

Thank you!! 

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!" 



İnceleme yok
2025.09.02 15:49 2025.09.02 15:49:09  

!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!

2025.08.05 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 05:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
