|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.r
|126
|NZDCAD.r
|59
|AUDNZD.r
|41
|GBPUSD.r
|24
|USDCAD.r
|14
|EURUSD.r
|5
|USDCHF.r
|5
|AUDUSD.r
|4
|EURJPY.r
|4
|USDJPY.r
|3
|NZDUSD.r
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD.r
|72
|NZDCAD.r
|47
|AUDNZD.r
|31
|GBPUSD.r
|-8
|USDCAD.r
|11
|EURUSD.r
|-3
|USDCHF.r
|5
|AUDUSD.r
|12
|EURJPY.r
|3
|USDJPY.r
|5
|NZDUSD.r
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD.r
|7.3K
|NZDCAD.r
|5.3K
|AUDNZD.r
|2.4K
|GBPUSD.r
|-227
|USDCAD.r
|745
|EURUSD.r
|-182
|USDCHF.r
|374
|AUDUSD.r
|530
|EURJPY.r
|444
|USDJPY.r
|-143
|NZDUSD.r
|109
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarketsLLC-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Quick View of Our Approach:
• Profit Target: 8-10% per month
• Hard Stop Loss: 10-12%
• Maximum Drawdown: Around 12%+
• Current MAX DD: 7.1%
• Base Capital: $300
• Main Symbols: AUDCAD AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD and USDCAD
Note: Lionnaire MT5 is one of my model accounts, copied to my PAMM ‘One General Fund.’ See more on Myfxbook!
=============
"IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR RELIABLE, LONG-TERMS AND STRESS FREE SIGNAL, LIONNAIRE IS YOUR CHOICE.
|Trading Strategy:
- Based on a carefully designed Averaging system, applying price action on pullback and reversal with strict risk management.
----
We integrate human insight and expert advisors (EAs) into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.
==========
Risk Alert!!
- Based on Capital 300 USD
- Hardcore Stoploss from 10% to 12%
* No worry for the account wipeout, but please expect the max floating could reach around 12%+.
"Prioritizing the health of my account over profit-seeking is the key to long-term trading success."
==========
Signal Details:
- Main Symbols: AUDCAD AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD and USDCAD
==========
Profit Target:
- 8-10% per month
"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards"
=======
|Recommended for Investors:
- Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
- "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose."
=======
Thank you!!
By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!"
!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!
USD
USD
USD