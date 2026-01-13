信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Lionnaire MT5
Sokha Sung

Lionnaire MT5

Sokha Sung
1条评论
可靠性
59
1 / 955 USD
每月复制 35 USD per 
增长自 2024 86%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
500
盈利交易:
349 (69.80%)
亏损交易:
151 (30.20%)
最好交易:
34.50 USD
最差交易:
-15.78 USD
毛利:
608.63 USD (56 439 pips)
毛利亏损:
-322.81 USD (28 949 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (21.80 USD)
最大连续盈利:
38.47 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
57.62%
最大入金加载:
4.94%
最近交易:
26 几分钟前
每周交易:
8
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
9.45
长期交易:
191 (38.20%)
短期交易:
309 (61.80%)
利润因子:
1.89
预期回报:
0.57 USD
平均利润:
1.74 USD
平均损失:
-2.14 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-3.55 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-29.64 USD (5)
每月增长:
0.93%
年度预测:
11.29%
算法交易:
27%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.48 USD
最大值:
30.24 USD (5.16%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.95% (18.25 USD)
净值:
10.28% (67.30 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD.r 176
NZDCAD.r 71
AUDNZD.r 70
USDCAD.r 45
GBPUSD.r 24
EURGBP.r 23
AUDUSD.r 21
USDJPY.r 20
NZDUSD.r 12
EURJPY.r 11
EURUSD.r 8
EURCAD.r 8
USDCHF.r 5
XAUUSD.r 4
AUDJPY.r 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD.r 109
NZDCAD.r 53
AUDNZD.r 26
USDCAD.r 8
GBPUSD.r -8
EURGBP.r 13
AUDUSD.r 28
USDJPY.r -15
NZDUSD.r 10
EURJPY.r 12
EURUSD.r -1
EURCAD.r 3
USDCHF.r 5
XAUUSD.r 40
AUDJPY.r 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD.r 11K
NZDCAD.r 6.1K
AUDNZD.r 2.1K
USDCAD.r 1.8K
GBPUSD.r -227
EURGBP.r 1.1K
AUDUSD.r 2.2K
USDJPY.r -2.9K
NZDUSD.r 1K
EURJPY.r 1.9K
EURUSD.r 18
EURCAD.r 529
USDCHF.r 374
XAUUSD.r 2.3K
AUDJPY.r 355
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +34.50 USD
最差交易: -16 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +21.80 USD
最大连续亏损: -3.55 USD

"Lionnaire MT5 is the main flagship, safest model of the Lionnaire series, built for investors who prefer steady, controlled, and low-stress growth."

Quick LOOK:

• Standard Capital: USD 1000 
• Trading Style: Controlled Averaging System
• Profit Target: 8-10% per month (from Feb 2026 on)
• Hard Stop Loss (Equity): 10-15%
• Maximum DD: Around 15%+
• Current MAX DD: 10%
• Main Symbols: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP

Note:

Lionnaire uses a carefully engineered averaging model combined with:

  • Price Action on pullbacks & reversals

  • Institutional bias & volatility filters

  • Manual supervision during major news

  • Strict exposure limits (Add max 3–5 layers only): Safe with Risk Control

  • No martingale multipliers

  • No unlimited grid expansion

This is not the dangerous martingale/grid used by many blown signals on MQL5.

The system is built for controlled drawdown and stable monthly compounding

It's designed around the principle: “Protect capital first, grow second.”

We integrate human insight and some expert tools into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.
Recommended for Investors:
  • Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
  • This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
  • "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose." 

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!" 

Thank you!! 







平均等级:
MQLONCE MONT PER
7947
MQLONCE MONT PER 2026.01.13 14:11  (已更改2026.01.14 05:12) 
 

Buenos días... No observé que no has puesto operaciones hace 27 días... Tú vas a continuar operando? Ya iniciaste el nuevo año? Si no operas, es posible tener el importe de la suscripción de regreso? Analicé tu señal y tengo buena impresión sobre ella. GRACIAS.

