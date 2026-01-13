- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.r
|176
|NZDCAD.r
|71
|AUDNZD.r
|70
|USDCAD.r
|45
|GBPUSD.r
|24
|EURGBP.r
|23
|AUDUSD.r
|21
|USDJPY.r
|20
|NZDUSD.r
|12
|EURJPY.r
|11
|EURUSD.r
|8
|EURCAD.r
|8
|USDCHF.r
|5
|XAUUSD.r
|4
|AUDJPY.r
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD.r
|109
|NZDCAD.r
|53
|AUDNZD.r
|26
|USDCAD.r
|8
|GBPUSD.r
|-8
|EURGBP.r
|13
|AUDUSD.r
|28
|USDJPY.r
|-15
|NZDUSD.r
|10
|EURJPY.r
|12
|EURUSD.r
|-1
|EURCAD.r
|3
|USDCHF.r
|5
|XAUUSD.r
|40
|AUDJPY.r
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD.r
|11K
|NZDCAD.r
|6.1K
|AUDNZD.r
|2.1K
|USDCAD.r
|1.8K
|GBPUSD.r
|-227
|EURGBP.r
|1.1K
|AUDUSD.r
|2.2K
|USDJPY.r
|-2.9K
|NZDUSD.r
|1K
|EURJPY.r
|1.9K
|EURUSD.r
|18
|EURCAD.r
|529
|USDCHF.r
|374
|XAUUSD.r
|2.3K
|AUDJPY.r
|355
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
"Lionnaire MT5 is the main flagship, safest model of the Lionnaire series, built for investors who prefer steady, controlled, and low-stress growth."
Quick LOOK:
• Standard Capital: USD 1000
• Trading Style: Controlled Averaging System
• Profit Target: 8-10% per month (from Feb 2026 on)
• Hard Stop Loss (Equity): 10-15%
• Maximum DD: Around 15%+
• Current MAX DD: 10%
• Main Symbols: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP
Note:
- Lionnaire MT5 is one of my model accounts, copied to my PAMM ‘One General Fund.’ Search and See more on MyFxBook: (Lionnaire or One General Fund)
- For MT4 Version please check Lionnaire MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2291051?source=Site
|
Lionnaire uses a carefully engineered averaging model combined with:
- Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
- "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose."
"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards
By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!"
Thank you!!
!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!
USD
USD
USD
Buenos días... No observé que no has puesto operaciones hace 27 días... Tú vas a continuar operando? Ya iniciaste el nuevo año? Si no operas, es posible tener el importe de la suscripción de regreso? Analicé tu señal y tengo buena impresión sobre ella. GRACIAS.
14012026 Ahora vienes con operaciones pendientes al mercado? Antes no las tenías... Vienes con una nueva forma de operar? Es diferente a lo que traías?