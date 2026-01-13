SinaisSeções
Sokha Sung

Lionnaire MT5

Sokha Sung
1 comentário
Confiabilidade
59 semanas
1 / 955 USD
Copiar por 35 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 86%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
500
Negociações com lucro:
349 (69.80%)
Negociações com perda:
151 (30.20%)
Melhor negociação:
34.50 USD
Pior negociação:
-15.78 USD
Lucro bruto:
608.63 USD (56 439 pips)
Perda bruta:
-322.75 USD (28 949 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (21.80 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
38.47 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.21
Atividade de negociação:
57.62%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.94%
Último negócio:
22 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
7
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
9.45
Negociações longas:
191 (38.20%)
Negociações curtas:
309 (61.80%)
Fator de lucro:
1.89
Valor esperado:
0.57 USD
Lucro médio:
1.74 USD
Perda média:
-2.14 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-3.55 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-29.64 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
0.93%
Previsão anual:
11.29%
Algotrading:
27%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.48 USD
Máximo:
30.24 USD (5.16%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.95% (18.25 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
10.28% (67.30 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD.r 176
NZDCAD.r 71
AUDNZD.r 70
USDCAD.r 45
GBPUSD.r 24
EURGBP.r 23
AUDUSD.r 21
USDJPY.r 20
NZDUSD.r 12
EURJPY.r 11
EURUSD.r 8
EURCAD.r 8
USDCHF.r 5
XAUUSD.r 4
AUDJPY.r 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD.r 109
NZDCAD.r 53
AUDNZD.r 26
USDCAD.r 8
GBPUSD.r -8
EURGBP.r 13
AUDUSD.r 28
USDJPY.r -15
NZDUSD.r 10
EURJPY.r 12
EURUSD.r -1
EURCAD.r 3
USDCHF.r 5
XAUUSD.r 40
AUDJPY.r 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD.r 11K
NZDCAD.r 6.1K
AUDNZD.r 2.1K
USDCAD.r 1.8K
GBPUSD.r -227
EURGBP.r 1.1K
AUDUSD.r 2.2K
USDJPY.r -2.9K
NZDUSD.r 1K
EURJPY.r 1.9K
EURUSD.r 18
EURCAD.r 529
USDCHF.r 374
XAUUSD.r 2.3K
AUDJPY.r 355
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +34.50 USD
Pior negociação: -16 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +21.80 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -3.55 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FPMarketsLLC-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

"Lionnaire MT5 is the main flagship, safest model of the Lionnaire series, built for investors who prefer steady, controlled, and low-stress growth."

Quick LOOK:

• Standard Capital: USD 1000 
• Trading Style: Controlled Averaging System
• Profit Target: 8-10% per month (from Feb 2026 on)
• Hard Stop Loss (Equity): 10-15%
• Maximum DD: Around 15%+
• Current MAX DD: 10%
• Main Symbols: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP

Note:

Lionnaire uses a carefully engineered averaging model combined with:

  • Price Action on pullbacks & reversals

  • Institutional bias & volatility filters

  • Manual supervision during major news

  • Strict exposure limits (Add max 3–5 layers only): Safe with Risk Control

  • No martingale multipliers

  • No unlimited grid expansion

This is not the dangerous martingale/grid used by many blown signals on MQL5.

The system is built for controlled drawdown and stable monthly compounding

It's designed around the principle: “Protect capital first, grow second.”

We integrate human insight and some expert tools into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.
Recommended for Investors:
  • Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
  • This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
  • "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose." 

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!" 

Thank you!! 







Classificação Média:
MQLONCE MONT PER
7947
MQLONCE MONT PER 2026.01.13 14:11  (modificado 2026.01.14 05:12) 
 

Buenos días... No observé que no has puesto operaciones hace 27 días... Tú vas a continuar operando? Ya iniciaste el nuevo año? Si no operas, es posible tener el importe de la suscripción de regreso? Analicé tu señal y tengo buena impresión sobre ella. GRACIAS.

14012026 Ahora vienes con operaciones pendientes al mercado? Antes no las tenías... Vienes con una nueva forma de operar? Es diferente a lo que traías?

2026.01.15 14:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.15 02:37
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.14 13:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 03:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.13 10:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.13 10:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.12 14:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.23 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 15:49 2025.09.02 15:49:09  

!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!

2025.08.05 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 05:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
