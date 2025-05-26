SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Lionnaire MT5
Sokha Sung

Lionnaire MT5

Sokha Sung
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
43 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 63%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
286
Profit Trade:
195 (68.18%)
Loss Trade:
91 (31.82%)
Best Trade:
18.66 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.53 USD
Profitto lordo:
348.19 USD (30 290 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-172.25 USD (13 673 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (12.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
38.47 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.23
Attività di trading:
53.52%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.94%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 ore
Fattore di recupero:
9.55
Long Trade:
129 (45.10%)
Short Trade:
157 (54.90%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.02
Profitto previsto:
0.62 USD
Profitto medio:
1.79 USD
Perdita media:
-1.89 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-3.55 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-13.16 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
2.33%
Previsione annuale:
28.29%
Algo trading:
43%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.48 USD
Massimale:
18.43 USD (3.41%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.95% (18.25 USD)
Per equità:
7.09% (22.63 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD.r 126
NZDCAD.r 59
AUDNZD.r 41
GBPUSD.r 24
USDCAD.r 14
EURUSD.r 5
USDCHF.r 5
AUDUSD.r 4
EURJPY.r 4
USDJPY.r 3
NZDUSD.r 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD.r 72
NZDCAD.r 47
AUDNZD.r 31
GBPUSD.r -8
USDCAD.r 11
EURUSD.r -3
USDCHF.r 5
AUDUSD.r 12
EURJPY.r 3
USDJPY.r 5
NZDUSD.r 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD.r 7.3K
NZDCAD.r 5.3K
AUDNZD.r 2.4K
GBPUSD.r -227
USDCAD.r 745
EURUSD.r -182
USDCHF.r 374
AUDUSD.r 530
EURJPY.r 444
USDJPY.r -143
NZDUSD.r 109
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +18.66 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +12.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3.55 USD

Quick View of Our Approach:

• Profit Target: 8-10% per month

• Hard Stop Loss: 10-12%

• Maximum Drawdown: Around 12%+

• Current MAX DD: 7.1%

• Base Capital: $300

• Main Symbols: AUDCAD AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD and USDCAD

Note: Lionnaire MT5 is one of my model accounts, copied to my PAMM ‘One General Fund.’ See more on Myfxbook!

=============

"IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR RELIABLE, LONG-TERMS AND STRESS FREE SIGNAL, LIONNAIRE IS YOUR CHOICE.

Trading Strategy: 
- Based on a carefully designed Averaging system, applying price action on pullback and reversal with strict risk management.
----
We integrate human insight and expert advisors (EAs) into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.

==========

Risk Alert!!

- Based on Capital 300 USD

- Hardcore Stoploss from 10% to 12%  

* No worry for the account wipeout, but please expect the max floating could reach around 12%+

       "Prioritizing the health of my account over profit-seeking is the key to long-term trading success." 

==========

Signal Details:

- Main Symbols: AUDCAD AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD and USDCAD

==========

Profit Target:

- 8-10% per month

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards"

=======

Recommended for Investors:
- Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
- "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose." 

=======

Thank you!! 

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!" 



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.02 15:49 2025.09.02 15:49:09  

!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!

2025.08.05 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 05:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
