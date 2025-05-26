Quick View of Our Approach:

• Profit Target: 8-10% per month

• Hard Stop Loss: 10-12%

• Maximum Drawdown: Around 12%+

• Current MAX DD: 7.1%

• Base Capital: $300

• Main Symbols: AUDCAD AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD and USDCAD

Note: Lionnaire MT5 is one of my model accounts, copied to my PAMM ‘One General Fund.’ See more on Myfxbook!

=============

"IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR RELIABLE, LONG-TERMS AND STRESS FREE SIGNAL, LIONNAIRE IS YOUR CHOICE.

Trading Strategy:

- Based on a carefully designed Averaging system, applying price action on pullback and reversal with strict risk management.

----

We integrate human insight and expert advisors (EAs) into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.





==========



Risk Alert!!

- Based on Capital 300 USD

- Hardcore Stoploss from 10% to 12%

* No worry for the account wipeout , but please expect the max floating could reach around 12%+.

"Prioritizing the health of my account over profit-seeking is the key to long-term trading success."

==========

Signal Details:

- Main Symbols: AUDCAD AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD and USDCAD

==========



Profit Target:

- 8-10% per month

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards"

=======

Recommended for Investors:

- Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.

- "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose."



=======

Thank you!!

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!"







