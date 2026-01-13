- Cuenta
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.r
|176
|NZDCAD.r
|71
|AUDNZD.r
|70
|USDCAD.r
|45
|GBPUSD.r
|24
|EURGBP.r
|23
|AUDUSD.r
|21
|USDJPY.r
|20
|NZDUSD.r
|12
|EURJPY.r
|11
|EURUSD.r
|8
|EURCAD.r
|8
|USDCHF.r
|5
|XAUUSD.r
|4
|AUDJPY.r
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDCAD.r
|109
|NZDCAD.r
|53
|AUDNZD.r
|26
|USDCAD.r
|8
|GBPUSD.r
|-8
|EURGBP.r
|13
|AUDUSD.r
|28
|USDJPY.r
|-15
|NZDUSD.r
|10
|EURJPY.r
|12
|EURUSD.r
|-1
|EURCAD.r
|3
|USDCHF.r
|5
|XAUUSD.r
|40
|AUDJPY.r
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDCAD.r
|11K
|NZDCAD.r
|6.1K
|AUDNZD.r
|2.1K
|USDCAD.r
|1.8K
|GBPUSD.r
|-227
|EURGBP.r
|1.1K
|AUDUSD.r
|2.2K
|USDJPY.r
|-2.9K
|NZDUSD.r
|1K
|EURJPY.r
|1.9K
|EURUSD.r
|18
|EURCAD.r
|529
|USDCHF.r
|374
|XAUUSD.r
|2.3K
|AUDJPY.r
|355
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FPMarketsLLC-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
"Lionnaire MT5 is the main flagship, safest model of the Lionnaire series, built for investors who prefer steady, controlled, and low-stress growth."
Quick LOOK:
• Standard Capital: USD 1000
• Trading Style: Controlled Averaging System
• Profit Target: 8-10% per month (from Feb 2026 on)
• Hard Stop Loss (Equity): 10-15%
• Maximum DD: Around 15%+
• Current MAX DD: 10%
• Main Symbols: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP
Note:
- Lionnaire MT5 is one of my model accounts, copied to my PAMM ‘One General Fund.’ Search and See more on MyFxBook: (Lionnaire or One General Fund)
- For MT4 Version please check Lionnaire MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2291051?source=Site
|
Lionnaire uses a carefully engineered averaging model combined with:
- Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
- "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose."
"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards
By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!"
Thank you!!
!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!
Buenos días... No observé que no has puesto operaciones hace 27 días... Tú vas a continuar operando? Ya iniciaste el nuevo año? Si no operas, es posible tener el importe de la suscripción de regreso? Analicé tu señal y tengo buena impresión sobre ella. GRACIAS.
14012026 Ahora vienes con operaciones pendientes al mercado? Antes no las tenías... Vienes con una nueva forma de operar? Es diferente a lo que traías?