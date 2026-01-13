シグナルセクション
Sokha Sung

Lionnaire MT5

Sokha Sung
レビュー1件
信頼性
59週間
1 / 955 USD
月額  35  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 86%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
500
利益トレード:
349 (69.80%)
損失トレード:
151 (30.20%)
ベストトレード:
34.50 USD
最悪のトレード:
-15.78 USD
総利益:
608.63 USD (56 439 pips)
総損失:
-322.81 USD (28 949 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
14 (21.80 USD)
最大連続利益:
38.47 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.21
取引アクティビティ:
57.62%
最大入金額:
4.94%
最近のトレード:
60 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
8
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
9.45
長いトレード:
191 (38.20%)
短いトレード:
309 (61.80%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.89
期待されたペイオフ:
0.57 USD
平均利益:
1.74 USD
平均損失:
-2.14 USD
最大連続の負け:
7 (-3.55 USD)
最大連続損失:
-29.64 USD (5)
月間成長:
0.93%
年間予想:
11.29%
アルゴリズム取引:
27%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.48 USD
最大の:
30.24 USD (5.16%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.95% (18.25 USD)
エクイティによる:
10.28% (67.30 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCAD.r 176
NZDCAD.r 71
AUDNZD.r 70
USDCAD.r 45
GBPUSD.r 24
EURGBP.r 23
AUDUSD.r 21
USDJPY.r 20
NZDUSD.r 12
EURJPY.r 11
EURUSD.r 8
EURCAD.r 8
USDCHF.r 5
XAUUSD.r 4
AUDJPY.r 2
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCAD.r 109
NZDCAD.r 53
AUDNZD.r 26
USDCAD.r 8
GBPUSD.r -8
EURGBP.r 13
AUDUSD.r 28
USDJPY.r -15
NZDUSD.r 10
EURJPY.r 12
EURUSD.r -1
EURCAD.r 3
USDCHF.r 5
XAUUSD.r 40
AUDJPY.r 2
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCAD.r 11K
NZDCAD.r 6.1K
AUDNZD.r 2.1K
USDCAD.r 1.8K
GBPUSD.r -227
EURGBP.r 1.1K
AUDUSD.r 2.2K
USDJPY.r -2.9K
NZDUSD.r 1K
EURJPY.r 1.9K
EURUSD.r 18
EURCAD.r 529
USDCHF.r 374
XAUUSD.r 2.3K
AUDJPY.r 355
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +34.50 USD
最悪のトレード: -16 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +21.80 USD
最大連続損失: -3.55 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FPMarketsLLC-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

"Lionnaire MT5 is the main flagship, safest model of the Lionnaire series, built for investors who prefer steady, controlled, and low-stress growth."

Quick LOOK:

• Standard Capital: USD 1000 
• Trading Style: Controlled Averaging System
• Profit Target: 8-10% per month (from Feb 2026 on)
• Hard Stop Loss (Equity): 10-15%
• Maximum DD: Around 15%+
• Current MAX DD: 10%
• Main Symbols: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP

Note:

Lionnaire uses a carefully engineered averaging model combined with:

  • Price Action on pullbacks & reversals

  • Institutional bias & volatility filters

  • Manual supervision during major news

  • Strict exposure limits (Add max 3–5 layers only): Safe with Risk Control

  • No martingale multipliers

  • No unlimited grid expansion

This is not the dangerous martingale/grid used by many blown signals on MQL5.

The system is built for controlled drawdown and stable monthly compounding

It's designed around the principle: “Protect capital first, grow second.”

We integrate human insight and some expert tools into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.
Recommended for Investors:
  • Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
  • This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
  • "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose." 

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!" 

Thank you!! 







平均の評価:
MQLONCE MONT PER
7947
MQLONCE MONT PER 2026.01.13 14:11  (変更された2026.01.14 05:12) 
 

Buenos días... No observé que no has puesto operaciones hace 27 días... Tú vas a continuar operando? Ya iniciaste el nuevo año? Si no operas, es posible tener el importe de la suscripción de regreso? Analicé tu señal y tengo buena impresión sobre ella. GRACIAS.

14012026 Ahora vienes con operaciones pendientes al mercado? Antes no las tenías... Vienes con una nueva forma de operar? Es diferente a lo que traías?

2026.01.15 14:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.15 02:37
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.14 13:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 03:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.13 10:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.13 10:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.12 14:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.23 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 15:49 2025.09.02 15:49:09  

!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!

2025.08.05 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 05:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Lionnaire MT5
35 USD/月
86%
1
955
USD
1K
USD
59
27%
500
69%
58%
1.88
0.57
USD
10%
1:500
