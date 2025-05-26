SignauxSections
Sokha Sung

Lionnaire MT5

Sokha Sung
0 avis
Fiabilité
43 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 64%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
284
Bénéfice trades:
194 (68.30%)
Perte trades:
90 (31.69%)
Meilleure transaction:
18.66 USD
Pire transaction:
-11.53 USD
Bénéfice brut:
347.65 USD (30 215 pips)
Perte brute:
-171.02 USD (13 520 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (12.34 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
38.47 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Activité de trading:
53.52%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.94%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
20 heures
Facteur de récupération:
9.58
Longs trades:
129 (45.42%)
Courts trades:
155 (54.58%)
Facteur de profit:
2.03
Rendement attendu:
0.62 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.79 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.90 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-3.55 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-13.16 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.76%
Prévision annuelle:
33.51%
Algo trading:
43%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.48 USD
Maximal:
18.43 USD (3.41%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.95% (18.25 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.09% (22.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD.r 126
NZDCAD.r 59
AUDNZD.r 41
GBPUSD.r 24
USDCAD.r 12
EURUSD.r 5
USDCHF.r 5
AUDUSD.r 4
EURJPY.r 4
USDJPY.r 3
NZDUSD.r 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD.r 72
NZDCAD.r 47
AUDNZD.r 31
GBPUSD.r -8
USDCAD.r 12
EURUSD.r -3
USDCHF.r 5
AUDUSD.r 12
EURJPY.r 3
USDJPY.r 5
NZDUSD.r 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD.r 7.3K
NZDCAD.r 5.3K
AUDNZD.r 2.4K
GBPUSD.r -227
USDCAD.r 823
EURUSD.r -182
USDCHF.r 374
AUDUSD.r 530
EURJPY.r 444
USDJPY.r -143
NZDUSD.r 109
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +18.66 USD
Pire transaction: -12 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +12.34 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3.55 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FPMarketsLLC-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Quick View of Our Approach:

• Profit Target: 8-10% per month

• Hard Stop Loss: 10-12%

• Maximum Drawdown: Around 12%+

• Current MAX DD: 7.1%

• Base Capital: $300

• Main Symbols: AUDCAD AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD and USDCAD

Note: Lionnaire MT5 is one of my model accounts, copied to my PAMM ‘One General Fund.’ See more on Myfxbook!

=============

"IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR RELIABLE, LONG-TERMS AND STRESS FREE SIGNAL, LIONNAIRE IS YOUR CHOICE.

Trading Strategy: 
- Based on a carefully designed Averaging system, applying price action on pullback and reversal with strict risk management.
----
We integrate human insight and expert advisors (EAs) into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.

==========

Risk Alert!!

- Based on Capital 300 USD

- Hardcore Stoploss from 10% to 12%  

* No worry for the account wipeout, but please expect the max floating could reach around 12%+

       "Prioritizing the health of my account over profit-seeking is the key to long-term trading success." 

==========

Signal Details:

- Main Symbols: AUDCAD AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD and USDCAD

==========

Profit Target:

- 8-10% per month

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards"

=======

Recommended for Investors:
- Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
- "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose." 

=======

Thank you!! 

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!" 



Aucun avis
2025.09.02 15:49 2025.09.02 15:49:09  

!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!

2025.08.05 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 05:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
