Sokha Sung

Lionnaire MT5

Sokha Sung
1 리뷰
안정성
59
1 / 955 USD
월별 35 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 86%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
501
이익 거래:
350 (69.86%)
손실 거래:
151 (30.14%)
최고의 거래:
34.50 USD
최악의 거래:
-15.78 USD
총 수익:
609.24 USD (56 523 pips)
총 손실:
-322.81 USD (28 949 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (21.80 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
38.47 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.21
거래 활동:
57.62%
최대 입금량:
4.94%
최근 거래:
1 분 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
9.47
롱(주식매수):
191 (38.12%)
숏(주식차입매도):
310 (61.88%)
수익 요인:
1.89
기대수익:
0.57 USD
평균 이익:
1.74 USD
평균 손실:
-2.14 USD
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-3.55 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-29.64 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
0.72%
연간 예측:
8.80%
Algo 트레이딩:
26%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.48 USD
최대한의:
30.24 USD (5.16%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.95% (18.25 USD)
자본금별:
10.28% (67.30 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD.r 177
NZDCAD.r 71
AUDNZD.r 70
USDCAD.r 45
GBPUSD.r 24
EURGBP.r 23
AUDUSD.r 21
USDJPY.r 20
NZDUSD.r 12
EURJPY.r 11
EURUSD.r 8
EURCAD.r 8
USDCHF.r 5
XAUUSD.r 4
AUDJPY.r 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD.r 109
NZDCAD.r 53
AUDNZD.r 26
USDCAD.r 8
GBPUSD.r -8
EURGBP.r 13
AUDUSD.r 28
USDJPY.r -15
NZDUSD.r 10
EURJPY.r 12
EURUSD.r -1
EURCAD.r 3
USDCHF.r 5
XAUUSD.r 40
AUDJPY.r 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD.r 11K
NZDCAD.r 6.1K
AUDNZD.r 2.1K
USDCAD.r 1.8K
GBPUSD.r -227
EURGBP.r 1.1K
AUDUSD.r 2.2K
USDJPY.r -2.9K
NZDUSD.r 1K
EURJPY.r 1.9K
EURUSD.r 18
EURCAD.r 529
USDCHF.r 374
XAUUSD.r 2.3K
AUDJPY.r 355
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +34.50 USD
최악의 거래: -16 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +21.80 USD
연속 최대 손실: -3.55 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FPMarketsLLC-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

"Lionnaire MT5 is the main flagship, safest model of the Lionnaire series, built for investors who prefer steady, controlled, and low-stress growth."

Quick LOOK:

• Standard Capital: USD 1000 
• Trading Style: Controlled Averaging System
• Profit Target: 8-10% per month (from Feb 2026 on)
• Hard Stop Loss (Equity): 10-15%
• Maximum DD: Around 15%+
• Current MAX DD: 10%
• Main Symbols: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP

Note:

Lionnaire uses a carefully engineered averaging model combined with:

  • Price Action on pullbacks & reversals

  • Institutional bias & volatility filters

  • Manual supervision during major news

  • Strict exposure limits (Add max 3–5 layers only): Safe with Risk Control

  • No martingale multipliers

  • No unlimited grid expansion

This is not the dangerous martingale/grid used by many blown signals on MQL5.

The system is built for controlled drawdown and stable monthly compounding

It's designed around the principle: “Protect capital first, grow second.”

We integrate human insight and some expert tools into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.
Recommended for Investors:
  • Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
  • This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
  • "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose." 

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!" 

Thank you!! 







평균 평점:
MQLONCE MONT PER
7947
MQLONCE MONT PER 2026.01.13 14:11  (수정됨 2026.01.14 05:12) 
 

Buenos días... No observé que no has puesto operaciones hace 27 días... Tú vas a continuar operando? Ya iniciaste el nuevo año? Si no operas, es posible tener el importe de la suscripción de regreso? Analicé tu señal y tengo buena impresión sobre ella. GRACIAS.

14012026 Ahora vienes con operaciones pendientes al mercado? Antes no las tenías... Vienes con una nueva forma de operar? Es diferente a lo que traías?

2026.01.15 14:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.15 02:37
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.14 13:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 03:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.13 10:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.13 10:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.12 14:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.23 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 15:49 2025.09.02 15:49:09  

!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!

2025.08.05 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 05:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Lionnaire MT5
월별 35 USD
86%
1
955
USD
1K
USD
59
26%
501
69%
58%
1.88
0.57
USD
10%
1:500
