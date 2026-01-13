SignaleKategorien
Sokha Sung

Lionnaire MT5

Sokha Sung
1 Bewertung
Zuverlässigkeit
59 Wochen
1 / 955 USD
Für 35 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 86%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
500
Gewinntrades:
349 (69.80%)
Verlusttrades:
151 (30.20%)
Bester Trade:
34.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-15.78 USD
Bruttoprofit:
608.63 USD (56 439 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-322.81 USD (28 949 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (21.80 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
38.47 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
57.62%
Max deposit load:
4.94%
Letzter Trade:
48 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
8
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
9.45
Long-Positionen:
191 (38.20%)
Short-Positionen:
309 (61.80%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.89
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.57 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.74 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.14 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-3.55 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-29.64 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.93%
Jahresprognose:
11.29%
Algo-Trading:
27%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.48 USD
Maximaler:
30.24 USD (5.16%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.95% (18.25 USD)
Kapital:
10.28% (67.30 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD.r 176
NZDCAD.r 71
AUDNZD.r 70
USDCAD.r 45
GBPUSD.r 24
EURGBP.r 23
AUDUSD.r 21
USDJPY.r 20
NZDUSD.r 12
EURJPY.r 11
EURUSD.r 8
EURCAD.r 8
USDCHF.r 5
XAUUSD.r 4
AUDJPY.r 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD.r 109
NZDCAD.r 53
AUDNZD.r 26
USDCAD.r 8
GBPUSD.r -8
EURGBP.r 13
AUDUSD.r 28
USDJPY.r -15
NZDUSD.r 10
EURJPY.r 12
EURUSD.r -1
EURCAD.r 3
USDCHF.r 5
XAUUSD.r 40
AUDJPY.r 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD.r 11K
NZDCAD.r 6.1K
AUDNZD.r 2.1K
USDCAD.r 1.8K
GBPUSD.r -227
EURGBP.r 1.1K
AUDUSD.r 2.2K
USDJPY.r -2.9K
NZDUSD.r 1K
EURJPY.r 1.9K
EURUSD.r 18
EURCAD.r 529
USDCHF.r 374
XAUUSD.r 2.3K
AUDJPY.r 355
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +34.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -16 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +21.80 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -3.55 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FPMarketsLLC-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

"Lionnaire MT5 is the main flagship, safest model of the Lionnaire series, built for investors who prefer steady, controlled, and low-stress growth."

Quick LOOK:

• Standard Capital: USD 1000 
• Trading Style: Controlled Averaging System
• Profit Target: 8-10% per month (from Feb 2026 on)
• Hard Stop Loss (Equity): 10-15%
• Maximum DD: Around 15%+
• Current MAX DD: 10%
• Main Symbols: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP

Note:

Lionnaire uses a carefully engineered averaging model combined with:

  • Price Action on pullbacks & reversals

  • Institutional bias & volatility filters

  • Manual supervision during major news

  • Strict exposure limits (Add max 3–5 layers only): Safe with Risk Control

  • No martingale multipliers

  • No unlimited grid expansion

This is not the dangerous martingale/grid used by many blown signals on MQL5.

The system is built for controlled drawdown and stable monthly compounding

It's designed around the principle: “Protect capital first, grow second.”

We integrate human insight and some expert tools into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.
Recommended for Investors:
  • Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
  • This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
  • "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose." 

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!" 

Thank you!! 







Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
MQLONCE MONT PER
7947
MQLONCE MONT PER 2026.01.13 14:11  (geändert 2026.01.14 05:12) 
 

Buenos días... No observé que no has puesto operaciones hace 27 días... Tú vas a continuar operando? Ya iniciaste el nuevo año? Si no operas, es posible tener el importe de la suscripción de regreso? Analicé tu señal y tengo buena impresión sobre ella. GRACIAS.

14012026 Ahora vienes con operaciones pendientes al mercado? Antes no las tenías... Vienes con una nueva forma de operar? Es diferente a lo que traías?

2026.01.15 14:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.15 02:37
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.14 13:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 03:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.13 10:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.13 10:29
No swaps are charged
2026.01.12 14:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.23 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 15:49 2025.09.02 15:49:09  

!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!

2025.08.05 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 05:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
