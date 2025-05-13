SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / CalmSignal
Ngoc Phan Vu

CalmSignal

Ngoc Phan Vu
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
159 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 16%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 269
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 571 (69.23%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
698 (30.76%)
En iyi işlem:
70.13 USD
En kötü işlem:
-67.68 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 091.30 USD (1 038 796 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 625.31 USD (212 205 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
41 (32.07 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
275.63 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
85.32%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.68%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
24
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.78
Alış işlemleri:
1 129 (49.76%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 140 (50.24%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.56
Beklenen getiri:
0.65 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.60 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.76 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
24 (-224.54 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-364.07 USD (19)
Aylık büyüme:
-2.02%
Yıllık tahmin:
-22.96%
Algo alım-satım:
41%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.42 USD
Maksimum:
526.91 USD (4.77%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.20% (526.12 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.84% (286.03 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDNZD 866
NZDCAD 830
AUDCAD 552
USDCAD 3
GBPCAD 1
GBPCHF 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDNZD -194
NZDCAD 748
AUDCAD 908
USDCAD -1
GBPCAD 5
GBPCHF 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDNZD -11K
NZDCAD 46K
AUDCAD 67K
USDCAD -42
GBPCAD 323
GBPCHF -24
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +70.13 USD
En kötü işlem: -68 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 19
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +32.07 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -224.54 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
RoboForex-ECN
2.11 × 178
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.45 × 20
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.85 × 274
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
AdmiralsGroup-Live
6.00 × 2
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
Ava-Real 1-MT5
8.77 × 230
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
12 daha fazla...
Strategy: Manual

Combining technical and news and 10 years of experience in handling emotions

======================================

If you need stable profit

DD:   ~5%. 

Follow me:

Balance:

2,000 USD: Copy multiple 1:1

2K-5K USD: Copy multiple 1:2

5K-10KUSD: Copy multiple 1:4

10K-20K USD: Copy multiple 1:5

.....

🔹 CalmSignal – Precision, Stability, and Strategic Forex Trading

  • Strong Live Performance: Over 16.3% growth with a profit factor of 1.72 across 140+ weeks of trading history.

  • Manual Strategy by Experience: Built on 10+ years of trading expertise, combining technical and fundamental analysis.

  • Low Risk – Capital Protection: Maintains a low drawdown of ~5%, showcasing excellent risk management.

  • Stable Currency Pairs: Focuses on low-volatility pairs like AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD for steady returns.

  • Smart Trading Frequency: Averages 29 trades/week with a 2-day holding period – suitable for swing and short-term traders.

  • Affordable Subscription: Just $30/month to copy trades from a seasoned trader with a proven strategy.

  • Explosive Growth Periods: Achieved 80% of its total growth within just 21 days, showing strong upside potential when conditions align.

👉 Check full details and subscribe here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309212






İnceleme yok
2025.08.01 07:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.25 23:39
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.07 16:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.04 09:16
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 09:16
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.03 20:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.13 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 21 days. This comprises 2.15% of days out of 975 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.13 15:15 2025.05.13 15:15:18  

From 01.01.2025 only by manual, not use EA Good trading method with 10 year in forex market.

