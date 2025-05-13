- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|866
|NZDCAD
|830
|AUDCAD
|552
|USDCAD
|3
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|-194
|NZDCAD
|748
|AUDCAD
|908
|USDCAD
|-1
|GBPCAD
|5
|GBPCHF
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|-11K
|NZDCAD
|46K
|AUDCAD
|67K
|USDCAD
|-42
|GBPCAD
|323
|GBPCHF
|-24
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.09 × 280
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.11 × 322
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.15 × 175
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.07 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|4.45 × 20
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.13 × 71
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.86 × 271
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.00 × 113
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|8.77 × 227
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|9.29 × 45
Strategy: Manual
Combining technical and news and 10 years of experience in handling emotions
======================================
If you need stable profit
DD: ~5%.
Follow me:
Balance:
2,000 USD: Copy multiple 1:1
2K-5K USD: Copy multiple 1:2
5K-10KUSD: Copy multiple 1:4
10K-20K USD: Copy multiple 1:5
.....
🔹 CalmSignal – Precision, Stability, and Strategic Forex Trading
-
✅ Strong Live Performance: Over 16.3% growth with a profit factor of 1.72 across 140+ weeks of trading history.
-
✅ Manual Strategy by Experience: Built on 10+ years of trading expertise, combining technical and fundamental analysis.
-
✅ Low Risk – Capital Protection: Maintains a low drawdown of ~5%, showcasing excellent risk management.
-
✅ Stable Currency Pairs: Focuses on low-volatility pairs like AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD for steady returns.
-
✅ Smart Trading Frequency: Averages 29 trades/week with a 2-day holding period – suitable for swing and short-term traders.
-
✅ Affordable Subscription: Just $30/month to copy trades from a seasoned trader with a proven strategy.
-
✅ Explosive Growth Periods: Achieved 80% of its total growth within just 21 days, showing strong upside potential when conditions align.
👉 Check full details and subscribe here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309212
From 01.01.2025 only by manual, not use EA Good trading method with 10 year in forex market.
