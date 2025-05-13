SignauxSections
Ngoc Phan Vu

CalmSignal

Ngoc Phan Vu
0 avis
Fiabilité
159 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 16%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 269
Bénéfice trades:
1 571 (69.23%)
Perte trades:
698 (30.76%)
Meilleure transaction:
70.13 USD
Pire transaction:
-67.68 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 091.30 USD (1 038 796 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 625.31 USD (212 205 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
41 (32.07 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
275.63 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
85.32%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
11.68%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
24
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.78
Longs trades:
1 129 (49.76%)
Courts trades:
1 140 (50.24%)
Facteur de profit:
1.56
Rendement attendu:
0.65 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.60 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.76 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
24 (-224.54 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-364.07 USD (19)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.95%
Prévision annuelle:
-22.96%
Algo trading:
41%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.42 USD
Maximal:
526.91 USD (4.77%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.20% (526.12 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.84% (286.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDNZD 866
NZDCAD 830
AUDCAD 552
USDCAD 3
GBPCAD 1
GBPCHF 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD -194
NZDCAD 748
AUDCAD 908
USDCAD -1
GBPCAD 5
GBPCHF 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD -11K
NZDCAD 46K
AUDCAD 67K
USDCAD -42
GBPCAD 323
GBPCHF -24
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +70.13 USD
Pire transaction: -68 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 19
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +32.07 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -224.54 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RoboForex-ECN
2.15 × 175
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.45 × 20
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.86 × 271
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
Ava-Real 1-MT5
8.77 × 227
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
12 plus...
Strategy: Manual

Combining technical and news and 10 years of experience in handling emotions

======================================

If you need stable profit

DD:   ~5%. 

Follow me:

Balance:

2,000 USD: Copy multiple 1:1

2K-5K USD: Copy multiple 1:2

5K-10KUSD: Copy multiple 1:4

10K-20K USD: Copy multiple 1:5

.....

🔹 CalmSignal – Precision, Stability, and Strategic Forex Trading

  • Strong Live Performance: Over 16.3% growth with a profit factor of 1.72 across 140+ weeks of trading history.

  • Manual Strategy by Experience: Built on 10+ years of trading expertise, combining technical and fundamental analysis.

  • Low Risk – Capital Protection: Maintains a low drawdown of ~5%, showcasing excellent risk management.

  • Stable Currency Pairs: Focuses on low-volatility pairs like AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD for steady returns.

  • Smart Trading Frequency: Averages 29 trades/week with a 2-day holding period – suitable for swing and short-term traders.

  • Affordable Subscription: Just $30/month to copy trades from a seasoned trader with a proven strategy.

  • Explosive Growth Periods: Achieved 80% of its total growth within just 21 days, showing strong upside potential when conditions align.

👉 Check full details and subscribe here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309212






Aucun avis
2025.08.01 07:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.25 23:39
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.07 16:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.04 09:16
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 09:16
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.03 20:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.13 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 21 days. This comprises 2.15% of days out of 975 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.13 15:15 2025.05.13 15:15:18  

From 01.01.2025 only by manual, not use EA Good trading method with 10 year in forex market.

